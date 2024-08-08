ECI Commends J&K Admin For Successful LS Polls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India Thursday lauded the successful conduct of Lok Sabha in Jammu and Kashmir, the first after Article 370 was revoked in 2019.

The ECI team which is on a 2-day visit to J&K to review assembly poll preparedness complemented the UT administration, local poll body besides district teams for their successful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections. ECI also cautioned against complacency.



The commission emphasized the need to continue working diligently, aiming to set new standards beyond the benchmarks established during the Parliamentary elections of 2024.



As soon as the meeting with political parties culminated at SKICC, the top officials from civil and police administration Thursday met the high-level team of Election Commission of India (ECI) here.

The top officials including Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, all 20 Deputy Commissioners and 23 Senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police (SPs) briefed the ECI team about the poll preparations, security situation.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest voter turnout in the recently held

Lok Sabha poll

in the last 35 years, with the Kashmir Valley witnessing a“massive” 30 points jump in poll participation compared to 2019.

In a statement issued after the LS poll results, the chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu thanked the polling personnel and security officials for the peaceful conduct of elections in the UT.



“This achievement sits on a credible weave of 25% increase in number of contesting candidates since 2019, C-vigil complaints showing enhanced citizen involvement and Suvidha Portal showing 2,455 requests for rallies etc., reflecting the steady retaking of the election & campaign space away from hesitation and to fuller participation. Compare this outcome of the layered depth of electoral mobilization and participation, as reminiscent of the fame and deft of the legendary Kashmiri artisanal weave. This active participation is a huge positive for Assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory,” Kumar was quoted in the ECI's press statement.