Tuuti Agency Wraps Up First Ever Onbrand Internship And Community Intern Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tuuti - Creative Communications Agency

Five Boise Young Professionals Join the Tuuti Team for a Summer Internship Program

- Breanna Young, WCA's Philanthropy Manager

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the Tuuti OnBrand Internship debuted at the creative communication marketing agency's office in downtown Boise. This ten-week program hosted five interns, mentored by each of Tuuti's department directors. During the internship, the interns worked together to develop skills, contribute to projects, and lead a community-centric internship project.

The five interns selected for the first OnBrand Internship included Reilly Cartwright as the Business Operations Intern, Whitney Emerson as the Graphic Design Intern, Alexa Porter (AP) as the Content Intern, Camille Teats as the Public Relations and Events Intern, and Sophia Vietri as the Social Media Intern.

Together, the group planned a campaign for a local non-profit, the WCA, for their summer internship project. They got right to work developing a strategic campaign called“Tag, You're It!” where they aimed to gain exposure and shelter necessities for the WCA. As part of this campaign, the Tuuti team released a new campaign poster each week to be distributed across the downtown area. Each poster highlighted the campaign information, WCA resources, and the items that are of great need at the WCA.

The WCA's Philanthropy Manager, Breanna Young, shares,“There is a lot of value in having outreach to a new community span. This campaign outreach will set us up for success in the coming months, especially as we approach the holiday season.”

The“Tag, You're It!” campaign successfully raised essential items, including food items and other necessities, throughout the month of July. The WCA expressed their optimistic outlook in the coming months as they expect to see more donations that will support their shelter and 24-hour crisis hotline following the conclusion of this campaign.

In addition to the community project, the interns were involved in department-level work, client meetings, team building, and many other collaborative projects in their ten weeks at the agency. The interns all utilized and advanced their skills to set themselves up for success in their future endeavors.

Graphic Design Intern Whitney Emerson says,“It has been such a privilege to work with and learn from people who are so talented. The office always has a fun, supportive, and collaborative atmosphere, which has allowed for so much growth during the internship. It's been great to make connections both in the workplace and in the community!”

Ian Rohnert, Art Director for Tuuti, adds,“I love how every intern had their own unique personality and skill set, and they all came together to combine their individual strengths. Day in and day out they made a huge impact on each project they touched. I feel like I've learned as much as they have through this experience. I wish them the best in all future endeavors and know it's only up from here for these five!”

If you would like to donate to the WCA, please go to ( ) to learn how you can give back and provide support.

For future internship opportunities and more information on the 2024 summer interns, check out Tuuti's internship page or Instagram . Be sure to look back next spring for the launch of Tuuti's OnBrand Internship 2025.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, female-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content creation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at ....

Caylie Shelton

Tuuti

+1 949-545-1008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok