Chicago Pet Parents Invited To Groundbreaking Dog Longevity Event

"Know Better Do Better: Expert Sessions on Canine Longevity" brings together top veterinarians and pet health experts
CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2024, the Morgan Arts Complex will host "Know Better Do Better: Expert Sessions on Canine Longevity," an event sponsored by Holistic Pet Health Coach and Goodness Gracious. This one-day event offers Chicago area pet parents the opportunity to learn cutting-edge strategies for extending their dogs' lives and improving overall health.
Featuring talks and demonstrations by renowned experts in veterinary medicine, nutrition, holistic pet care, training, and enrichment, attendees will gain insights into the latest research and practices in canine longevity, including:
Nutritional strategies for optimal health
Integrative approaches to common canine health issues
Holistic wellness techniques
Tips on enrichment activities and dog training
Emergency care skills for dog owners
Featured speakers include:
Dr. Ruth Roberts, DVM, creator of The Original
CrockPet Diet
Amy
Renz, Founder & CEO of Goodness Gracious
Dr. Rob Silver, DVM, expert in combining mushrooms and alternative therapies
Dr.
Odette Suter, DVM, holistic veterinarian
Dan
Rubenstein, CBCC-KA, Founder of PUPS Pet Club
Chelsea Kent, Solutions Pet Food, on pet nutrient testing and diet formulation
Beth
Hrnciar, HPHC and Pet Tech Canine CPR Instructor
"This event is a must-attend for any Chicago pet parent who wants to give their dog the best chance at a long, healthy life," says event organizer Dr. Ruth Roberts, DVM.
The event will also feature free swag bags for the first 100 ticket purchasers, action plans for training and enrichment, and information on feeding fresh whole food for optimal dog health and longevity.
Event Details:
Date: September 8, 2024
Time: 12:30 PM to 5 PM
Location: Morgan Arts Complex, Chicago
Tickets: $29.99
100% of ticket sales benefit Citizen Canine Rescue, a senior dog rescue organization in La Grange Park, IL.
To purchase tickets, visit
For more information, email [email protected]
Additional sponsors include Real Mushrooms for Pets, PUPS Pet Club, Parsley Pet, Dr. Odette Suter, Gussy's Gut, Animal Biome, and Standard Process Veterinary Supplements.
About Holistic Pet Health Coach: HPHCs are trained para-professionals providing guidance on holistic, integrative veterinary approaches for pet health.
About Goodness Gracious: Providing human-grade, nutritionally superior, holistic whole food diets and treats for pets with a focus on sustainability and community give-back.
About Citizen Canine Rescue: A 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping senior dogs find their forever homes.
