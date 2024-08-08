Chicago Pet Parents Invited To Groundbreaking Dog Longevity Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Know Better Do Better: Expert Sessions on Canine Longevity" brings together top veterinarians and pet experts

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2024, the Morgan Arts Complex will host "Know Better Do Better: Expert Sessions on Canine Longevity," an event sponsored by Holistic Pet Health Coach and Goodness Gracious. This one-day event offers Chicago area pet parents the opportunity to learn cutting-edge strategies for extending their dogs' lives and improving overall health.

Featuring talks and demonstrations by renowned experts in veterinary medicine, nutrition, holistic pet care, training, and enrichment, attendees will gain insights into the latest research and practices in canine longevity, including:



Nutritional strategies for optimal health

Integrative approaches to common canine health issues

Holistic wellness techniques

Tips on enrichment activities and dog training Emergency care skills for dog owners

Featured speakers include:



Dr. Ruth Roberts, DVM, creator of The Original

CrockPet Diet

Amy

Renz, Founder & CEO of Goodness Gracious

Dr. Rob Silver, DVM, expert in combining mushrooms and alternative therapies

Dr.

Odette Suter, DVM, holistic veterinarian

Dan

Rubenstein, CBCC-KA, Founder of PUPS Pet Club

Chelsea Kent, Solutions Pet Food, on pet nutrient testing and diet formulation Beth

Hrnciar, HPHC and Pet Tech Canine CPR Instructor

"This event is a must-attend for any Chicago pet parent who wants to give their dog the best chance at a long, healthy life," says event organizer Dr. Ruth Roberts, DVM.

The event will also feature free swag bags for the first 100 ticket purchasers, action plans for training and enrichment, and information on feeding fresh whole food for optimal dog health and longevity.

Event Details:



Date: September 8, 2024

Time: 12:30 PM to 5 PM

Location: Morgan Arts Complex, Chicago Tickets: $29.99

100% of ticket sales benefit Citizen Canine Rescue, a senior dog rescue organization in La Grange Park, IL.

To purchase tickets, visit

For more information, email [email protected]

Additional sponsors include Real Mushrooms for Pets, PUPS Pet Club, Parsley Pet, Dr. Odette Suter, Gussy's Gut, Animal Biome, and Standard Process Veterinary Supplements.

About Holistic Pet Health Coach: HPHCs are trained para-professionals providing guidance on holistic, integrative veterinary approaches for pet health.

About Goodness Gracious: Providing human-grade, nutritionally superior, holistic whole food diets and treats for pets with a focus on sustainability and community give-back.

About Citizen Canine Rescue: A 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping senior dogs find their forever homes.

SOURCE Holistic Pet Health Coach