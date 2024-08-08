Byrna Technologies Sets Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies (“Byrna” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following in the months of August and September.



Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual

Date: Thursday, August 15th

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation time: 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

The presentation will be webcast live here

2024 Gateway Conference

Date: Thursday, September 5th

Location: Four Seasons San Francisco; San Francisco, CA

Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation time: 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here

Request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting by emailing ...

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 9th and Tuesday, September 10th

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel; New York, NY

Format: Presentation and one-on-one meetings

B. Riley Consumer & TMT Consumer Conference

Date: Thursday, September 12th

Location: Sofitel New York; New York, NY

Format: One-on-one meetings

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Byrna's management team, please contact Gateway Group at ... .

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here . The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

