Media release PolyPeptide appoints Chief Commercial Officer Baar, 8 August 2024 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a focused global CDMO for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active ingredients, today announced the appointment of Stéphane Varray as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and member of the PolyPeptide Management Committee (PMC). As the peptide market is expected to grow rapidly, driven by GLP-1 therapies, there is a need to evolve PolyPeptide's commercial capabilities and contract sophistication. In that context, PolyPeptide appointed Stéphane Varray as Chief Commercial Officer and as a member of the PolyPeptide Management Committee, effective January 2025. Mr. Varray is a Swiss / French citizen and holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Montpellier, France. He joins PolyPeptide from Corden Pharma, where he was responsible for the peptides platform. Before that, he had a successful career with Lonza, where he spent nearly two decades with growing commercial and leadership responsibilities in biologics and chemistry, including peptides. Juan José González, CEO of PolyPeptide: “We are excited to welcome Stéphane to PolyPeptide. He is considered one of the most sophisticated commercial leaders in the peptide industry with an exceptional track record of delivering results and building high-performing teams. As we pursue our growth strategy, he will be instrumental in further strengthening our commercial agenda.”

About PolyPeptide PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries (“PolyPeptide”) is a focused Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide offers products and services from pre-clinical through to commercial stages, including generics. Its active custom projects pipeline reflects the opportunities from novel drug therapies in development to fight both widespread and rare diseases. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide .







