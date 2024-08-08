Sweetspot Partners With Celebrity Coach Matt Manasse To Expand Pickleball Play

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Aims to Boost Skills Through Coaching and Engaging Community Initiatives

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetSpot , a leading innovator in sports equipment, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with renowned pickleball coach, Matt Manasse . This collaboration aims to enhance the pickleball experience for aspiring and intermediate players nationwide, aligning with SweetSpot's mission to provide high-quality and accessible sports products.



Manasse, celebrated as Hollywood's favorite pickleball coach, has become a pivotal figure in the sports community, known for his dynamic coaching style and deep understanding of the game. Featured in the likes of Vanity Fair, People, and The Hollywood Reporter, Manasse's expertise and charisma have made him a beloved coach among celebrities and professional athletes alike. SweetSpot's partnership with Manasse will bring his acclaimed coaching methods and strategies to a wider audience, fostering a community of new, enthusiastic and skilled pickleball players.

"We are excited to have a brand partner whose passion for pickleball and commitment to nurturing talent perfectly complements our brand ethos," said Joe Lawrence , Chief Executive Officer of SweetSpot . "This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a commitment to grow the sport of pickleball and make it accessible to everyone. With Matt's guidance, we are confident that we can inspire and elevate players at all levels."

As part of the partnership, Matt Manasse will act as a coach and mentor to SweetSpot's community, significantly influencing the educational and training aspects provided by SweetSpot. This will include curated coaching content that aligns with the practical needs of players looking to improve their game.

"I am delighted to join forces with SweetSpot and help build a vibrant pickleball community," said Matt Manasse. "This partnership allows us to reach a broad audience and introduce more people to the joys and challenges of pickleball. I look forward to working closely with SweetSpot and making pickleball more enjoyable and accessible for players everywhere."

Established in 2019 and reinvigorated in 2024, SweetSpot continues to redefine the backyard sports market by making sports and outdoor play more accessible, affordable and enjoyable. With innovative technology and thoughtfully designed products, SweetSpot inspires a spirit of play across generations, making every player feel like a champion. Their diverse product range includes offerings in pickleball, baseball, softball, football, soccer and more, available online and in over 700 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores across the United States.

