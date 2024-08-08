(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

London Real Announces Exclusive Competition to Celebrate Rose/Icke X: The Reveal

To promote the latest in its landmark interview series with David Icke, London Real are giving away exclusive tickets to the studio during the livestream

- Brian Rose

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In anticipation of the milestone Rose/Icke X: The Reveal interview on August 23, London Real is thrilled to announce an exclusive competition offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Two lucky winners will receive a pair of tickets to visit London Real Studios on the day of the broadcast, where they can enjoy a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with David Icke and Brian Rose.

Winners will experience the livestream from our production offices, receive a limited-edition London Real swag bag, and have the chance to get autographs and photos with Icke and Rose.

Participants can enter by following London Real on social media or subscribing to the email list via the competition page at . Each follow or subscription counts as an entry, with up to four entries per person. The competition closes on August 21 at 3pm UK time, and winners will be notified by 5pm the same day via email.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to be part of history. Enter today!

For more information and to enter, visit London Real.

Rose/Icke X: "The Reveal" promises to be the most important conversation in the series, hosted exclusively on London Real's Digital Freedom Platform. This series, which started in 2020 amidst global turmoil, has captivated audiences worldwide with its controversial discussions, unfiltered content and unique perspectives.

As the world continues to navigate complex and often tumultuous times, conversations like Rose/Icke X offer a space for alternative viewpoints and critical discussions. Whether you are a long-time follower of David Icke or simply curious about the perspectives he brings, this livestream is poised to be a must-watch event.

Mark your calendars for August 23 at 6 pm UK time/1 pm EST and tune in to London Real's Digital Freedom Platform to watch "The Reveal." Engage with the conversation, challenge your thinking, explore the depths of what promises to be an extraordinary dialogue, and share this news far and wide using the hashtag #RoseIckeX .

