Catalyst Clinical Research Announces First CCO

Catalyst Clinical Research announced today that Kristin Judge is its first chief commercial officer (CCO). She assumed the role on July 29, 2024, and leads the company's commercial functions.

"Kristin has the depth of commercial experience to support Catalyst's continued growth," said Nik Morton, President and CEO of Catalyst Clinical Research. "Her experience supporting

biotech, and pharmaceutical customers with CRO services and life-sciences technologies will be invaluable. She has embraced Catalyst's culture and vision for a differentiated CRO, and will ensure our commercial team is best positioned to deliver strengthened sales performance and continued growth."

"Catalyst aligns directly with my strong belief that you can have a company with a positive team culture, people who care about each other, leaders who embrace authenticity, and staff who help customers and thousands of patients and families around the world. What could be better than that?" Ms. Judge said.

"This is an amazing opportunity to guide Catalyst Clinical Research through its next period of growth and expand on its strengths," Mr. Morton said. "My executive team and I remain focused on delivering results for our clients and retaining the best employees in the clinical research industry."

Prior to Ms. Judge joining Catalyst, she held strategic roles at Emmes, Veeva Systems, Labcorp Drug Development, and PPD. Throughout her more than 17 years of experience, she has led inside sales, marketing, sales operations, and has been a key member in numerous acquisitions and integrations.



Catalyst Clinical Research, a clinical research organization (CRO), provides highly customizable solutions to the global biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries through two established solutions:

and Catalyst Flex . Catalyst Oncology p r ovides full-service specialty oncology CRO offerings while Catalyst Flex delivers multi-therapeutic customer- or Catalyst-managed functional (FSP) services. With more than

1,000 staff and several offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Catalyst's flexible service model is built from more than a decade of listening to customers, devising customer-centric solutions, and helping customers advance

their clinical studies by leveraging expert teams and innovative technologies. Visit Catalyst online at CatalystCR . Follow @CatalystCR on LinkedIn .

Catalyst is a portfolio company of QHP Capital , a leading healthcare and life sciences investment firm.

