NMSU Global Campus Ranked Top Online College In New Mexico By Forbes Advisor

- Dr. Sherry Kollmann, Chancellor of NMSU Global CRUCES, NM, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Mexico State University (NMSU) Global Campus is proud to announce its recognition by Forbes Advisor as the best online college in New Mexico for 2024. This prestigious ranking highlights NMSU Global 's commitment to providing high-quality, accessible education to students in New Mexico and beyond.Forbes Advisor's annual list of top online colleges by state evaluates institutions based on key factors related to student outcomes, affordability, and overall student experience. NMSU Global stood out for its extensive range of online degree and certificate programs, high student retention and graduation rates, and affordable tuition.Extensive Range of ProgramsThe university offers over 70 career-focused undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business, psychology, public health, criminal justice, and engineering. It also delivers flexible on-demand microlearning courses that are accessible to everyone and cater to a variety of interests and professional skills. NMSU Global Campus tailors its educational offerings to accommodate the needs of working adults and nontraditional students.“We're genuinely grateful that our efforts to advance online learning have been acknowledged,” said Dr. Sherry Kollmann, Chancellor of NMSU Global.“This ranking speaks to the hard work of our faculty and staff, and the strong support network we've built to help our students thrive.”New Mexico Opportunity ScholarshipWith the added benefit of the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship, which can cover up to 100% of tuition costs for eligible in-state students, NMSU Global continues to make higher education more accessible and affordable.For more information about NMSU Global and its online programs, please visit nmsu. You can find more information about our recent ranking by Forbes Advisor at .About NMSU Global:New Mexico State University Global Campus is the online campus of New Mexico State University, offering a wide range of high-quality online degree programs, graduate certificate programs, and microlearning courses designed to meet the needs of working professionals and lifelong learners. With a commitment to excellence in education and a focus on innovation, NMSU Global empowers students to achieve their academic and career goals in a flexible and accessible learning environment.

