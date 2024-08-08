ASIWO Unveils Ultimate U1 Universal Underwater Scooter On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The All-in-one Water Scooter for SUP, Kayaking, Diving, Snorkeling, and DIY Adventures

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIWO, a sub-brand of E-LiNKTECH, proudly announces the launch of the ASIWO U1 Universal Underwater Scooter on Kickstarter. This innovative product empowers water sports with unparalleled versatility, power, and adventure possibilities.

ASIWO U1 Universal Underwater Scooter

Experience the thrill of the ocean with ASIWO U1 - The Ultimate All-in-One Universal Underwater Scooter. Preorder starts on Kickstarter August 8 at 8AM PDT. Dive into adventure!

ASIWO U1 enhances a wide range of water activities, making it the perfect companion for SUP (Stand-Up Paddleboarding), Kayaking, Diving, Snorkeling, and DIY projects. Its universal functionality allows for seamless mode switching, providing an exceptional experience on and in the water.

Powerful Performance:

The robust motor delivers an exhilarating water experience, achieving speeds of up to 12 km/h and 80 mins runtime while ensuring stability and control. Max Thrust: 17 Kgf.



Versatile Design:

Ideal for SUP, kayaking, and DIY projects. The U1 supports 99% of SUPs and excels in diving and snorkeling with Handle Mode for exceptional maneuverability.



Safety First:

Features include a secure grip, automatic shut-off, and buoyant design, prioritizing user safety.



Long-lasting Battery:

The high-capacity battery offers up to 80 minutes of runtime, perfect for extended water adventures.

Sleek and Portable:

Compact and lightweight, the U1 is easy to transport and store, making it an excellent companion for any water activity.

Optional Accessories

ASIWO offers optional U1 spare parts,

including a TSA-friendly mini battery, a high-capacity 1008Wh outboard battery, a dual motor adapter, and an outboard propulsion system for kayaks and inflatables.

Up to 46%

Off Early Bird Benefits on Kickstarter

ASIWO offers exclusive Kickstarter rewards for early backers, including discounts, a FREE premium carrying case, and a FREE buoyancy kit. Click ASIWO U1 on Kickstarter

to back this project. Join us on the ASIWO U1 Facebook Group .

About ASIWO

ASIWO aims to bring families and friends together with exciting and safe water equipment. The ASIWOrld Community fosters a space for users to share adventures and connect with fellow enthusiasts. ASIWO offers water equipment for all ages through three product lines:



U1 Universal Water Scooter:

Versatile use for SUP, kayaking, diving, snorkeling, and DIY.



MANTA Underwater Scooter:

For skilled swimmers and divers. MAKO Kickboard:

For kids, new swimmers, and light-level beach explorers.

About E-LiNKTECH

E-LiNKTECH powers several innovative brands, including HYPER GOGO, ASIWO, MACFOX and RAEV. Focused on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, E-LiNKTECH pushes the boundaries in consumer electronics and outdoor equipment.

