KCRW, WBGO, AND KUT PARTNER WITH SOUNDSTACK TO POWER LIVE STREAMING

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundStack, the independent audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company, today announced partnerships with some of the most esteemed public groups in history. KCRW (Los Angeles), WBGO (Newark), KUT (Austin), as well as KUTX, its full-time service, will deliver their live streams to millions of listeners with the SoundStack platform.

"KCRW is excited to join forces with SoundStack as we continue our commitment to deliver compelling audio that resonates with our diverse audience," said Tejal Ajmera, CFO/CSO of KCRW. "This partnership will leverage SoundStack's expertise in digital media to enhance KCRW's storytelling capabilities."

In addition to carrying National Public Radio (NPR) programming, each station produces some of the most unique, renowned shows in radio, including KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic, WBGO's Jazz Night in America, and KUT's In Black America.

SoundStack Hosting and Delivery is built to make it easier for all kinds of audio publishers – radio groups, podcast networks, and more – to ensure seamless listening experiences for their massive, loyal audiences. The functionality is rooted in SoundStack Engine, a content delivery network (CDN) featuring real-time, global audio orchestration with nine, global points of presence, and an array of automation for simple streaming management.

Several of the stations will also leverage SoundStack Insights – including historical/real-time listening data, heat mapping of listenership around the world, streaming trends to monitor performance, and more. All of the stations will have direct access to SoundStack's collaborative solutions engineering and service teams.

"For WBGO, SoundStack is a gift from the gods of digital technology," said Steven A. Williams, President and CEO of WBGO. "From the thorough, and transparent data insights to the easy accessibility -- SoundStack provides the perfect bridge to efficient and effective maintenance and distribution of our digital assets."

"KUT's streaming audience is only getting bigger and broader. Working with SoundStack helps us reliably reach far beyond our market," said Todd Callahan, Technology Director of KUT/KUTX. "The redundancy we added with SoundStack's CDN ensures our daily news show, the Texas Standard, can be heard coast-to-coast, and delivers KUTX's "Austin Music Experience" worldwide. The global real-time streaming data from Insights is our program director's dashboard favorite."

"We couldn't be happier to be powering live streaming for many of the most famous public radio stations in history," said Jon Stephenson, SoundStack's CEO. "Everyone knows what a unique and critical role public radio plays in everyone's lives – I'm proud that these stations have entrusted us to ensure that their amazing programming continues to enrich so many people's lives."

About SoundStack

SoundStack is the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company for every kind of digital audio business – podcasters, digital broadcasters, platforms, advertisers and more. Giving those businesses equal access to big tech that's easy-to-use, and the ability to connect with any provider across the market, SoundStack makes audio hosting/delivery, monetization, and measurement simple and effective for everyone. Fully independent, the company's team of 70+ audio tech experts is guided only by what delivers the best results for its 14k+ customers. SoundStack is headquartered in Pittsburgh with offices around the country, and is the parent company of Live365.

