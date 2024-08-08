Data Center Networking Market Worth $64.2 Billion By 2029- Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe is experiencing fast-growing networking technologies like high-speed, low-latency networks and new data center architectures. These are essential for creating newer innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and big data, for which there is always a high demand for computational power and data storage. The in Europe are proactively introducing favorable measures and actions to strengthen the digital environment and technological advancement. The European is also characterized by the increasing importance of data and privacy regulations, which puts pressure on using local data centers that meet the high requirements of the legislation. Thus, enterprises and service providers are becoming more intelligent and implementing sophisticated regional data center facilities to meet compliance and performance standards.

In 2024, there will be improved progress in European submarine cable projects. The EU is willing to fund "cable projects of European interest" to improve the Internet networks and the security of these networks. The submarine cable projects in Europe set for 2024 will be very useful in making data center networking more connected, secure, and resilient.

Top Key Companies in Data Center Networking Market:

Some of the key players operating in the Data Center Networking are –

NVIDIA (US), Arista Networks (US), Dell (US), Cisco (US), Huawei (China), Broadcom (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Intel (US), ZTE (China), Extreme Networks (US), Edgecore Networks (Taiwan), Lenovo (China),

Juniper Networks (US), F5 (US), A10 (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), NETGEAR (US), 6WIND (France), H3C (China), Kaloom Networks (Canada), Pica8 (US), Arrcus (US), Larch Networks (Israel), ZPE Systems (US), Nuage Networks (US), and Netris (US).

