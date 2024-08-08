عربي


40 Florida Engineers Graduate From Florida Engineering Leadership Institute Class Of 2024


8/8/2024 10:31:00 AM

Forty professional engineers graduate from the Florida Engineering Leadership Institute Class of 2024.

Graduates Also Raise $100,000 for FDOT STEM Outreach Solution“Boxes” for Florida Schools

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forty (40) Florida professional engineers have graduated from the Class of 2024 Florida Engineering Leadership Institute (FELI) – Florida's premier engineering leadership program. Before completing their 10-month training program, FELI students contributed countless community volunteer hours and raised funds to bring the Florida Department of Transportation's STEM Outreach Solutions to schools throughout the Sunshine State – a $100,000 value over the next five years.

FELI is a leadership program that empowers engineering professionals to become community leaders and make an impact in their workplaces, societies, and communities through training and skill development.

As part of their leadership training, the Class of 2024 raised contributions to support the Class's chosen charitable programs. Specifically, the 2024 FELI graduates:

.Partnered with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials to organize and fund training sessions for teachers across Florida interested in teaching STEM in the classroom,
.Partnered with the Florida Department of Transportation to purchase 100 STEM Outreach Boxes, valued at $100,000, for the next five years. These“boxes” are hands-on educational modules geared towards introducing students to the diverse array of careers in transportation and infrastructure,
.Fed the body and mind by volunteering at Second Harvest in Tallahassee, Orlando, Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa, and
.Funded scholarships for public engineering employees to attend future FELI programs.

FELI is an educational program administered by the Florida Engineering Society (FES) and American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida (ACEC Florida). The FELI Class of 2024 graduation took place during a July ceremony held in conjunction with the FES and ACEC Florida Annual Conference in Aventura.

FELI Class of 2024 graduates include:

ALACHUA COUNTY
.Ali Brighton, PE – Gainesville

BROWARD COUNTY
.Eric Bridges, PE – Hollywood
.Saksham Gupta, PE, PMP, EVN SP – Lauderhill
.John Krane, PE – Ft. Lauderdale
.Cecilia Villoria, PE – Pompano Beach

DUVAL COUNTY
.Freeman Bass, PE – Jacksonville
.Caitlin Breland, PE – Jacksonville
.Travis Luman, PE – Jacksonville
.Will Lanier, PE – Jacksonville
.John O'Donnell, PE – Jacksonville
.Jonathon Williams, PE – Jacksonville

ESCAMBIA COUNTY
.Lee Carter, PE – Pensacola

HILLSBOROUGH
.Melanie Fowler, PE – Tampa
.Dajana Gibson, PE, RSP1, LCI – Tampa
.Kellie Loper, PE – Tampa
.Sean Moore, PE – Lithia
.Pavan Paiavula, PE – Tampa
.David Ortiz, PE – Tampa

LEON COUNTY
.Lance Grace, PE – Tallahassee
.Rudy Powell, PE – Tallahassee
.Jason Watts, Esq., AICP – Tallahassee

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
.Carlos Morales – Miami
.David Tinder, PE, MBA – Miami

ORANGE COUNTY
.Abhijeet Desai, PE – Lake Mary
.Christopher Frank, PE – Maitland
.David Falk, PE – Orlando
.Michael Greenberg, PE – Orlando
.Rich Jardim, PE, PTOE, RSP1, IMSAii – Maitland
.Juan Ortega-Rosales, PE – Orlando
.Jason Parker, PE – Orlando
.Ryan Pellarin, PE – Orlando
.Alison Stettner, AICP – Ocoee
.Janey Walls, PE, RSP1 – Orlando

PASCO COUNTY
.Wing Kong Cha, PE – Land O'Lakes
.David Furry, PE – Odessa

PINELLAS COUNTY
.Adam Klinstiver, PE – Seminole

POLK COUNTY
.Joseph Baan, PE – Lakeland

SEMINOLE
.Steve Sommerfeldt, PE, CFM – Oviedo

ST. JOHNS COUNTY
.Bhushan Godbole, PE – St. Johns

ATLANTA, GA
.Holly Painter, PE – Atlanta, Georgia

Learn more about FELI by visiting .

ABOUT FES: The FES is the state's leading organization representing Florida's professional engineers. FES represents more than 2,700 individual engineers working in private industry, government and higher education. Learn more by visiting .

ABOUT ACEC Florida: The American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida is the voice of engineering in the Sunshine State. ACEC Florida brings together more than 300 leading engineering companies, representing more than 20,000 employees, who are working to bring the extraordinary to the everyday lives of Floridians. Learn more by visiting .

Edie Ousley
Yellow Finch Strategies, LLC
+1 8502516261
