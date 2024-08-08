BEST EGG NAMED TO J.D. POWER CONSUMER LENDING SATISFACTION LIST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Best Egg ranks #8 in customer satisfaction for personal loans

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives confidence, has been ranked #8 for personal loans by J.D. Power in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Consumer Lending Satisfaction Study . This ranking is a testament to Best Egg's commitment to enhancing the customer experience by providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives.

"We are honored to once again be named by J.D. Power as one of the highest-ranked personal loan lenders in overall customer satisfaction," said Paul Ricci, CEO of Best Egg. "This ranking reflects our commitment to making lending easy, flexible, and guided for our customers. Our focus on enhancing the customer experience and providing support tailored to the needs of people with limited savings sets us apart in the industry, especially in these challenging times."

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years.

This is the second year Best Egg has landed a spot in J.D. Power's top 10 for overall customer satisfaction.

About Best Egg

Best Egg is a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings adapt to their changing needs. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loan, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit .

