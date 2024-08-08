Chinese machinery industry demonstrates strong performance in H1

(MENAFN) China's machinery industry demonstrated strong performance in the first half of the year (H1), with notable advancements in its intelligent and green initiatives, according to a report from the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF) released on Wednesday. The sector saw substantial growth across several key areas, reflecting both the robustness of traditional machinery products and the rise of emerging technologies.



During the initial six months of the year, the industry experienced rapid growth in essential products such as automobiles and electrical equipment. Specifically, the automotive sector saw its added value increase by 9.8 percent year on year. Additionally, the CMIF reported that production expanded for approximately 61.5 percent of the 122 types of mechanical products it monitors, highlighting widespread improvement across the machinery sector.



The period also marked significant progress in new energy vehicles (NEVs) and industrial robots. The production of NEVs surged by 30.1 percent, while their sales grew by 32 percent compared to the previous year. Concurrently, the output of industrial robots rose by 9.6 percent, underscoring the industry's shift towards more advanced and automated technologies. Furthermore, the installed capacity for green energy power generation constituted around 85 percent of the total newly added capacity in H1, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainable energy solutions.



In recent years, the machinery industry has focused on addressing key vulnerabilities in its industrial and supply chains by accelerating research and development (R&D) in core technologies and equipment. According to Luo Junjie, executive vice president of the CMIF, this emphasis has led to several significant independent R&D achievements in the first half of the year. These advancements have not only bolstered the resilience and security of the industrial chain but also contributed to the sector's overall growth and stability.

