Affinity Federal Credit Union Strengthens Auto Lending Fraud Prevention With Point Predictive

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinity Credit Union ("Affinity"), a member-based, federally insured, full-service institution, has announced a strategic partnership with Point Predictive , the leader in artificial intelligence ("AI") consumer lending solutions. This collaboration aims to bolster Affinity's efforts to combat the increasing challenges of identity, income, and employment fraud while helping Affinity's members get automotive loans easier and faster.

Affinity, recently recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Credit Unions for both New Jersey and New York, is dedicated to providing a holistic wellbeing experience for its members. In light of rising fraud risks, Affinity sought an innovative and effective solution coupled with a vast proprietary risk data repository to protect its members and ensure the integrity of its lending operations. Point Predictive's advanced AI and machine learning technologies and modern approach were identified as the optimal tools to achieve these objectives.

"Partnering with Point Predictive marks a major advancement in our efforts to protect our members from the increasingly sophisticated threats of lending fraud," said Bryan Watkinson, Vice President Risk Operations at Affinity. "The integration of cutting-edge AI technology will not only enhance our fraud detection capabilities but also improve the efficiency and speed of our lending processes, ensuring an even better experience for our members."

Point Predictive's solutions are designed to address the complex landscape of auto lending fraud. Its technology leverages a proprietary risk data repository and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to provide insights into potential fraud risks. This allows lenders like Affinity to detect and prevent fraudulent activities with greater accuracy and confidence without member inconvenience.

Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive, adds, "We are excited to welcome Affinity as a partner. Their commitment to innovation and member security aligns perfectly with our mission to provide robust fraud prevention solutions. By adopting our technology, Affinity will enhance its ability to offer its members secure and seamless lending services."

Affinity's dedication to excellence and innovation is reflected in its continuous efforts to enhance member services and community impact. This partnership with Point Predictive underscores Affinity's proactive approach to addressing the challenges of modern lending fraud and ensuring the financial wellbeing of its members.

About Point Predictive

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paycheck stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize an increased bottom line. For more information, please visit .

About Affinity Federal Credit Union

Affinity Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution, member-owned and community-focused, with a mission to nurture your financial well-being. With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size. The Affinity difference is about people helping people on a deeper level and understanding what YOU need to make your unique dreams a reality. For more information, please visit .

