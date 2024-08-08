Trace Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned and executive Thomas Michael Youngmark joins leading trace mineral-based supplement company to oversee strategic finance initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace , the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for more than 50 years and formerly known as Trace Minerals, is proud to welcome Thomas Michael Youngmark as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to oversee all aspects of the company's financial strategy, global sales and sourcing partnerships.

In this role, Mike will be responsible for enhancing operational efficiency, commercial expansion and mitigating risks in the world of consumer-packaged goods. With more than fifteen years as a financial executive, Mike has led the strategic finance efforts for a range of global consumer brands, including Vital Proteins, Beam Suntory and PepsiCo.

“I jumped at the opportunity to join Trace because of the great people, great product, and unlimited growth upside,” said Mike.“It's rare to find a brand with a product that spans individuals from health-conscious athletes to nutrient-starved populations. Trace is scratching at the surface of its potential, and I look forward to helping it grow responsibly to a household name.”

“Mike's extensive experience will be crucial as we enter a new era at Trace, and we're looking forward to continuing achieving our growth ambitions with him at the forefront of our company,” said Matt Kilts at Trace.“As an award-winning brand in the supplement industry, having an accomplished executive like Mike join our team will only allow us to expand further in our goal to remineralize the world.”

For more than 50 years, Trace Minerals has been dedicated to researching data, harvesting minerals, promoting awareness and formulating best-in-class products to help mineralize the world. Known for its hallmark product ConcenTrace Mineral Drops, which features the full spectrum of trace minerals required to support the body's optimal health and wellbeing, the brand can be found throughout major retailers across the globe, such as The Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart, Whole Foods and more.

For more than 50 years, Trace, America's leading performance nutrition brand, has been dedicated to the mission of remineralizing the world. Lauded globally for its #1 patented product ConcenTrace Mineral Drops, which contain the full spectrum of trace minerals needed to promote the natural balance of mind and body, Salt Lake City-based Trace is committed to researching data, sustainably harvesting minerals, promoting awareness and formulating best-in-class products.

