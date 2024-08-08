Better Earth Develops Comprehensive Compost Drop Off Database

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Providing better access and connecting consumers with their local compost drop-off locations.

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Better Earth , a leader in 100% certified compostable foodservice packaging solutions, is excited to launch their Compost Drop Off Database. This database was developed to connect consumers with their local compost drop-off locations. Better Earth's Compost Drop Off Database is part of a larger initiative by the company to map out national compost infrastructure, haulers, and drop off locations.

Better Earth's sustainability team identified 315 composting facilities that accept food waste across 43 states, 250 hauling companies supporting composting efforts, and 457 compost drop-off sites that will improve access for households in the United States to compost their organic material. The initiative was driven by Better Earth's Circularity Coordinator, Blair Michal, in 2023. Michal and team diligently worked across existing state and federal databases to develop one of the most up-to-date U.S. compost infrastructure databases in the industry. The data will be audited and updated by Better Earth annually.

"Identifying over 1,000 data points on our map, including composting facilities, haulers, and drop-off locations, shows the momentum that is building in the commercial composting industry. With almost half of those being drop-off sites, it is great to see how accessible composting is becoming," said Better Earth Circularity Coordinator, Blair Michal. "This also demonstrates the potential to strengthen the circular systems within our communities."

Compost Drop Off Sites are locations where residents can drop off their organic waste, like food scraps and compostable packaging to be composted, typically for no additional charge. From those locations, organic waste is picked up and taken to a local composting facility to be processed into a nutrient-rich soil amendment. Drop off locations are accessible community tools to engage all in the process and benefits of composting. This accessibility is essential to combat negative climate impacts since nearly 40% of food is wasted and sent to landfills and only 5% of food is composted in the United States.

For more information about Better Earth's Compost Drop Off Database, visit becompostable/dropoff

About Better Earth

Better Earth is a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions. We offer a full range of commercially compostable products, including plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups, and lids. Our product line is made entirely from sustainable materials such as bamboo, sugarcane, FSC Certified paper, and bio-based resins, making them a viable alternative to traditional plastics and virgin wood fiber packaging. Better Earth's products meet ASTM and EN standards for compostability. As a Certified B Corporation, Better Earth is committed to helping customers meet their sustainability goals and strengthening the circular economy by leading sustainability initiatives across the value chain.

SOURCE Better Earth