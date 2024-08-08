Rio’S Galeão Airport’S Strategic Revival Boosts Brazilian Trade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the first six months of 2024, Galeão International Airport in Rio de Janeiro handled $6.4 billion in cargo, setting a record since its management shift in 2014.



This 18% increase from the previous year signals a rebound, with projections hitting $13 billion by year-end.



This resurgence stems from a strategic expansion of routes to the United States and Europe, making Galeão more competitive against major Brazilian hubs in São Paulo.



As a result, freight rates from the U.S. dropped by 22%, enhancing the airport's appeal in the logistics sector.



Significantly, the automotive sector led this growth with a dramatic increase in both the value and weight of its shipments.







This performance is part of a broader trend where diversified cargo, including pharmaceuticals and oil and gas equipment, contributes to the economy.



Galeão's rise is timely. The airport has adjusted its operations to leverage domestic flights for better international connectivity.



This strategy also includes increasing cargo flights, with a new regular route to Miami adding to its capacity.



Moreover, efficiency at Galeão has improved, with cargo release times speeding up significantly, underscoring its enhanced operational capabilities.



These developments at Galeão are crucial as they not only revitalize a key transport hub but also reinforce Brazil 's position in global trade networks, ensuring the country remains competitive in international markets.

Background

Flight restrictions at downtown Rio's Santos Dumont Airport have catapulted Galeão International into a new league.



Located in Rio's northern zone, Galeão has morphed from the tenth to the fourth busiest airport in Brazil.



In May alone, it welcomed 1.01 million passengers, a dramatic jump from 586,600 the previous September.



This growth-72.5% since September 2023-reflects the redirection of flights from Santos Dumont, initiated by federal decisions last October.



By May 2024, Galeão's passenger count had surged to nearly 5.5 million, a stark 91.8% increase over the same period in 2023. Now, it trails only behind giants like Guarulhos, Congonhas, and Brasília in traffic volume.

MENAFN08082024007421016031ID1108532073