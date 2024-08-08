NTSB initiates probe into FAA’s oversight of Boeing

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the National Safety Board (NTSB) initiated a probe into the Federal Administration's (FAA) oversight of Boeing, focusing on how the agency's practices have evolved since a significant incident involving a 737 Max. This investigation follows an incident in January, where a door plug blew off midflight during an Alaska flight, leading to a two-day hearing on the matter.



The door plugs in question are installed on some Boeing 737 aircraft to seal a cutout intended for an additional exit that was not needed on the Alaska jet. During maintenance at a Boeing factory, the plug was removed to repair damaged rivets. However, the bolts meant to secure the panel were not replaced when the plug was reinstalled, leading to the blowout.



In response to the incident, Boeing has announced a redesign of the door plugs to prevent them from being closed until they are correctly secured. Elizabeth Lund, who assumed the role of Boeing’s senior vice president of quality following the blowout, stated that the company aims to complete this redesign within a year and retrofit the existing 737s already in service.



During the hearing, NTSB members are expected to question representatives from Boeing and its key supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, regarding their safety systems. Additionally, they will inquire about the FAA’s monitoring practices of Boeing, including recent modifications to oversight methods. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker, who previously admitted to Congress that the agency's oversight was "too hands-off" before the incident, has since increased the presence of inspectors at Boeing and Spirit facilities. Although Whitaker is not scheduled to testify, his comments highlight the ongoing adjustments in oversight following the incident.

