(MENAFN) The White House has announced its intention to gather further details from Kiev regarding Ukraine's recent military action targeting Russia's Kursk Region. John Kirby, the national security spokesman, emphasized the need to communicate with Ukrainian authorities to gain a comprehensive understanding of the events that unfolded during the cross-border assault on Tuesday, which saw approximately 1,000 Ukrainian supported by armored vehicles launching on Sudzha.



Moscow has accused Ukrainian forces of engaging in indiscriminate shelling that resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Kirby reiterated that the United States' policy regarding Ukraine's utilization of American-supplied military equipment remains unchanged, despite ongoing concerns and restrictions imposed to prevent such occurrences.



Washington's response comes amid escalating tensions following the Kursk incursion, which Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled as a "large-scale provocation." Putin criticized Ukrainian troops for allegedly targeting civilians deliberately in Sudzha and surrounding areas.



Reports from the acting Governor of Kursk, Aleksey Smirnov, indicated casualties from Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes, with at least four civilians killed and 28 wounded. The latest tragic incident involved a kamikaze drone attack on an ambulance, resulting in the death of its driver and injuries to the doctor and patient inside.



Russian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, condemned the Ukrainian assault as a "terrorist act," urging the international community to denounce the aggression. The incident has sparked renewed international scrutiny and calls for de-escalation to prevent further civilian harm and regional destabilization.



The White House's stance underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts to gather information and assess the situation while maintaining a consistent policy framework regarding the use of American military resources by its allies. The repercussions of the Kursk incursion continue to reverberate, impacting regional dynamics and international relations in Eastern Europe.



