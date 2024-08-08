Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Museum.. Qatar's History, Culture

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani Museum in Qatar is a journey through history and human civilization, as it contains thousands of rare artifacts, antiques, and antiquities.

The Museum presents a clear picture of Qatar's heritage, its culture, and the history of its people, in addition to displaying a collection of rare manuscripts, paintings, and pictures from different countries around the world in different eras.

Established in 1998, the Museum is one of the most important cultural destinations in the Middle East. (end)

mg









