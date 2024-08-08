Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Museum.. Qatar's History, Culture
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo feature by Saud Al-Ajmi
DOHA, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al-Thani Museum in Qatar is a journey through history and human civilization, as it contains thousands of rare artifacts, antiques, and antiquities.
The Museum presents a clear picture of Qatar's heritage, its culture, and the history of its people, in addition to displaying a collection of rare manuscripts, paintings, and pictures from different countries around the world in different eras.
Established in 1998, the Museum is one of the most important cultural destinations in the Middle East. (end)
mg
MENAFN08082024000071011013ID1108531713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.