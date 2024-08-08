Israeli gunfire in Qalqilya leaves two injured

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Thursday morning, an incident unfolded in Qalqilya that resulted in injuries to two Palestinian civilians following gunfire by Israeli forces. The Palestinian of Health reported that medical teams at Qalqilya Governmental Hospital responded swiftly to treat the casualties, noting a serious back injury and a moderate leg wound among the victims.



According to eyewitness accounts, the escalation began when Israeli forces entered Qalqilya from its eastern entrance, launching stun grenades and tear gas. The deployment was accompanied by the closure of the iron gate at the entrance, effectively restricting vehicular movement and disrupting daily life in the city.



This latest clash exacerbates ongoing tensions in Qalqilya, a city within the Palestinian territories under Israeli military control. The incident underscores the volatile nature of the region, where periodic confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian residents occur amid broader geopolitical tensions.



The injuries sustained by civilians highlight the human toll of such conflicts, prompting renewed international calls for attention and action to address the root causes of unrest in the region. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges faced by Palestinians living under occupation and the urgent need for efforts towards peace and stability in the area.

