Hydrofarm Holdings Group Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, (“Hydrofarm” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights vs. Prior Year Period:



Net sales decreased to $54.8 million compared to $63.1 million.

Gross Profit Margin decreased to 19.8% of net sales compared to 23.0%.

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1) decreased to 24.4% of net sales compared to 27.0%.

Net loss increased to $23.5 million compared to $12.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased to $1.7 million compared to $2.5 million.

Cash from operating activities and Free Cash Flow(1) were $3.8 million and $3.4 million, respectively. Completed the previously announced IGE Asset Sale(2) in May 2024.

(2) Asset Sale references the sale of assets related to the production of the Company's Innovative Growers Equipment (“IGE”) branded durable equipment products.

Bill Toler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hydrofarm, said,“In the second quarter we delivered positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth time in the last five quarters, illustrating the effectiveness of our restructuring plan and related cost savings efforts. We also increased our Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1) on a sequential basis, as we continue to strategically focus on higher margin proprietary brands and enhancing our operational efficiency. Year to date, we delivered $1.7 million of improvement in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and this was notably our lowest first half year over year net sales decline in the last three years. During the quarter we further optimized our manufacturing footprint by streamlining and consolidating operations. We expect these actions to result in additional cost savings via increased utilization and productivity at our remaining facilities. Alongside our own initiatives, we are also excited about potential industry demand tailwinds, most notably the possible rescheduling of cannabis. While the industry remains soft today, we continue to operate profitably and are confident in our long-term business fundamentals and growth opportunity.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2024 decreased 13.1% to $54.8 million compared to $63.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to a 10.3% decline in volume/mix of products sold. The decrease in volume/mix was primarily related to an oversupply in the cannabis industry.

Gross profit decreased to $10.9 million, or 19.8% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $14.5 million, or 23.0% of net sales, in the prior year period. Adjusted Gross Profit(1) decreased to $13.3 million, or 24.4% of net sales, compared to $17.0 million, or 27.0% of net sales, in the prior year period. Gross Profit Margin and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1) decreased primarily due to lower productivity in select manufacturing facilities.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense was $18.7 million, compared to $23.5 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted SG&A(1) expense was $11.6 million compared to $14.6 million in the prior year period. The 20% cost reduction in SG&A and Adjusted SG&A(1) expense was primarily due to a decrease in compensation costs from headcount, facilities cost, professional fees, and insurance cost, which were aided by the Company's restructuring actions and related cost saving initiatives.

Net loss increased to $23.5 million, or $(0.51) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $12.9 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, in the prior year period. The increase in net loss was due to the $11.5 million primarily non-cash loss recorded upon completion of the Asset Sale. In connection with the transaction, which closed in the second quarter of 2024, the Company entered into an exclusive supply agreement with the buyer to provide contract manufacturing. The Company expects the transaction and new arrangement to lower fixed costs and improve profitability on future sales of its proprietary branded IGE products.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased to $1.7 million, compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period. The reduction is related to lower Adjusted Gross Profit(1) partly offset by lower Adjusted SG&A(1) expense.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $30.3 million in cash and approximately $20 million of available borrowing capacity on its Revolving Credit Facility. The Company ended the second quarter with $120.2 million in principal balance on its Term Loan outstanding, $8.5 million in finance leases, and $0.1 million in other debt outstanding. During 2024 and 2023, the Company has maintained a zero balance on its Revolving Credit Facility and is in compliance with debt covenants as of June 30, 2024.

The Company had net cash from operating activities of $3.8 million and invested $0.4 million in capital expenditures, yielding Free Cash Flow(1) of $3.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024. Free Cash Flow(1) decreased from the same period last year, primarily due to working capital changes, including from the Company's recent inventory investment in new distribution relationships.

Reaffirms Full Year 2024 Outlook on Key Metrics

The Company is reaffirming its full year 2024 outlook on its key metrics:



Net sales to decrease low to high teens in percentage terms.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) that is positive. Free Cash Flow (1) that is positive.

Hydrofarm's 2024 outlook also reaffirms the following assumptions, consistent with previous expectations:



Improved year-over-year Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1) resulting primarily from (i) cost savings associated with restructuring actions and related productivity initiatives and (ii) an expectation of minimal non-restructuring inventory reserves or related charges, consistent with previous expectations.

Reduced year-over-year Adjusted SG&A(1) expense resulting primarily from (i) full year benefit of headcount reductions completed in 2023 and (ii) reductions in professional fees, facilities and insurance expenses, consistent with previous expectations. Reduction in inventory and net working capital helping to generate positive Free Cash Flow(1) for the full year.

Hydrofarm's 2024 outlook also includes the following updated assumption:

Capital expenditures of $3.5 million to $4.5 million, compared to the prior expectation of $4.0 million to $5.0 million.

Conference Call and Presentation

The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2024 today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Bill Toler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Lindeman, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. An investor presentation is also available for reference on the Hydrofarm investor relations website.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-267-6316 and entering the conference ID: HYFMQ2. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the Company's investor relations website at under the“News & Events” section.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of branded hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including grow lights, climate control solutions, growing media and nutrients, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company's mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events and developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, information regarding the future economic performance and financial condition of the Company, the plans and objectives of the Company's management, and the Company's assumptions regarding such performance and plans are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified as statements that include phrases such as“guidance,”“outlook,”“projected,”“believe,”“target,”“predict,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“strategy,”“may,”“goal,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“foresee,”“likely,”“will,”“should” or other similar words or phrases. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

The market in which we operate has been substantially adversely impacted by industry conditions, including oversupply and decreasing prices of the products the Company's end customers sell, which, in turn, have materially adversely impacted the Company's sales and other results of operations and which may continue to do so in the future; If industry conditions worsen or are sustained for a lengthy period, we could be forced to take additional impairment charges and/or inventory and accounts receivable reserves, which could be substantial, and, ultimately, we may face liquidity challenges; Although equity financing may be available, the Company's current stock prices are at depressed levels and any such financing would be dilutive; Interruptions in the Company's supply chain could adversely impact expected sales growth and operations; We may be unable to meet the continued listing standards of Nasdaq; Our restructuring activities may increase our expenses and cash expenditures, and may not have the intended cost saving effects; The highly competitive nature of the Company's markets could adversely affect its ability to maintain or grow revenues; Certain of the Company's products may be purchased for use in new or emerging industries or segments, including the cannabis industry, and/or be subject to varying, inconsistent, and rapidly changing laws, regulations, administrative and enforcement approaches, and consumer perceptions and, among other things, such laws, regulations, approaches and perceptions may adversely impact the market for the Company's products; The market for the Company's products has been impacted by conditions impacting its customers, including related crop prices and other factors impacting growers; Compliance with environmental and other public health regulations or changes in such regulations or regulatory enforcement priorities could increase the Company's costs of doing business or limit the Company's ability to market all of its products; Damage to the Company's reputation or the reputation of its products or products it markets on behalf of third parties could have an adverse effect on its business; If the Company is unable to effectively execute its e-commerce business, its reputation and operating results may be harmed; The Company's operations may be impaired if its information technology systems fail to perform adequately or if it is the subject of a data breach or cyber-attack; The Company may not be able to adequately protect its intellectual property and other proprietary rights that are material to the Company's business; Acquisitions, other strategic alliances and investments could result in operating and integration difficulties, dilution and other harmful consequences that may adversely impact the Company's business and results of operations. Additional detailed information concerning a number of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this release is readily available in the Company's annual, quarterly and other reports. The Company disclaims any obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments.

