Sweden Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024: A $525 Million Market By 2029 With Coverage Of 38 Facilities

The Sweden Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 210 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 525 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 16.50%.

The country boasts strong global connectivity, with 23 operational undersea cables and plans for four additional cables. Stockholm, in particular, handles over 55% of the Nordic region's internet traffic, underscoring Sweden's strategic position as a key data hub in the region. Also, from 2025 onward, new data centers in Sweden will be required to integrate their excess heat into district heating systems. This initiative aligns with sustainability goals and provides a valuable heating source for local communities, enhancing environmental and social benefits.

The Swedish government substantially supports the data center industry, which is characterized by low corporate tax rates, exemption from withholding tax on dividends, and favorable regulatory conditions. These incentives create an attractive environment for major operators, including Google and Microsoft, to establish and expand their presence in Sweden. Several prominent Sweden data center colocation market operators, including EcoDataCenter, Conapto, atNorth, and STACK Infrastructure, are actively expanding their facilities in Sweden.

WHATS INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available for utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size is available in terms of Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity and the occupancy percentage.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment regarding core & shell area, power, and rack in Swedish and a comparison between Nordic countries.

The study of the existing Sweden data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Sweden by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Sweden

Facilities Covered (Existing): 38

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 08

Coverage: 9+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Sweden

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

This report analyzes the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Swedish data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 56 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $210 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $525 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Sweden



Key Topics Covered:

Market Snapshot



Colocation Market Snapshot Nordic Colocation Market Comparison

Supply & Demand Analysis



Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market by IT Power Capacity Colocation Demand by Industry

Market Growth Factors



Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Sweden

Sustainability Status in Sweden

Cloud Connectivity Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Sweden

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis



Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing & Key Pricing Trends

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



EcoDataCenter

Digital Realty

Equinix

atNorth

STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

GleSYS

Bahnhof

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Multigrid

Conapto

Ember

GlobalConnect

Binero Group

Northern Data-Hydro66

Splitvision

Telia GTT Communications (Interoute)

