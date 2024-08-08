Braskem’S Q2 2024 Performance: A Comprehensive Analysis And Benchmarking

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Braskem, a leading Brazilian petrochemical company, reported a net loss of R$3.73 billion ($666.07 million) in the second quarter of 2024.



This represents a 385% increase from the R$ 771 million ($137.68 million) loss recorded in the same period of 2023.



The primary driver was a negative foreign exchange variation of R$4.5 billion ($803.57 million).



Despite this negative result, Braskem's net revenue for Q2 2024 was R$ 19.07 billion ($3.41 billion), marking a 7% increase from R$ 17.75 billion ($3.17 billion) in Q2 2023.



The company's EBITDA saw a significant rise, reaching R$ 1.66 billion ($296.43 million).







This marks a 137% increase from R$ 703 million ($125.54 million) in the same quarter of the previous year.

Operational Challenges

The second quarter was marked by both scheduled and unscheduled operational stoppages, notably due to extreme weather events in Rio Grande do Sul, which experienced severe rains and floods.



Despite these challenges, Braskem's geographic diversification in its petrochemical plants helped mitigate some of the adverse impacts on its Brazilian operations. These operations saw a 4 percentage point decrease in utilization rates.

Braskem's Role in Brazil

Braskem holds a significant position in Brazil 's economy and the global petrochemical industry. As the largest petrochemical company in Latin America, Braskem is a critical player in the production of chemicals and plastics.



In addition, these materials are essential for various sectors, including automotive, construction, healthcare, and packaging.



The company is also a leader in sustainable practices, being the world's largest producer of biopolymers with its Green PE plant that produces polyethylene from sugarcane-based ethanol.

Benchmarking Against Competitors

Global Competitors

1. SABIC







Q2 2024 Performance: SABIC reported a net profit of SAR 2.18 billion ($0.58 billion), driven by better product margins and increased sales volumes.



Revenue: SABIC's revenue for the quarter was significantly higher than Braskem's, reflecting its strong market position and operational efficiency.

Sustainability: SABIC is recognized for its sustainability efforts, achieving a golden medal from EcoVadis and being among the top 5% of companies globally in this field.







Q2 2024 Performance: LyondellBasell reported a net income of $924 million with an EBITDA of $1.6 billion.

Strategic Initiatives: The company is focusing on circular and low-carbon solutions, investing in technologies like MoReTec for converting plastic waste into raw materials.







Q2 2024 Performance: Dow reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.62 and operating earnings per share of $0.68.

Sustainability Goals: Dow is advancing towards its 2025 sustainability goals, focusing on circular economy initiatives and sustainable chemistry innovations.





Sustainability Initiatives: ExxonMobil is working towards its 2030 emission-reduction plans and 2050 net-zero ambition, focusing on electrifying operations and using lower-carbon power.



2. LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)3. Dow Chemical Company4. ExxonMobil ChemicalRegional Competitors1. PetrobrasAs a significant shareholder in Braskem, Petrobras is both a competitor and a partner. Its involvement in various segments of the oil and gas industry makes it a critical player in the Brazilian petrochemical sector.2. CPChem (Chevron Phillips Chemical Company )Competes directly with Braskem in the Americas, particularly in the production of polyethylene and other petrochemicals.Strategic Initiatives and Future OutlookBraskem has been actively involved in various strategic initiatives to enhance its operational efficiency and sustainability.The company has been part of the Efficient Carbon Index (ICO2) since 2011, reflecting its commitment to transparency in emissions.Additionally, Braskem has received recognition for its compliance and governance practices, further solidifying its reputation in the industry.ConclusionBraskem's Q2 2024 financial performance highlights significant challenges, primarily driven by foreign exchange losses and operational disruptions due to extreme weather.However, the company's increase in revenue and EBITDA, coupled with its strategic initiatives and geographic diversification, provide a foundation for potential recovery.When benchmarked against competitors like SABIC, LyondellBasell, Dow Chemical, and ExxonMobil, Braskem shows strengths in areas such as sustainability and innovation.However, it also faces challenges in profitability and market presence. The company's future performance will likely depend on its ability to navigate these challenges and leverage its strategic initiatives effectively.