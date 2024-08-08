Danish court sentences Pole for assaulting Premier Mette Frederiksen

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a Danish court sentenced a 39-year-old Polish national to four months in prison and ordered his deportation for assaulting Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen last June. The court has decided not to disclose the attacker’s identity to the public. The incident occurred on June 7 when the man assaulted Frederiksen while she was walking in a public square. Judge Jacob Scherfig confirmed that the man was guilty of striking the prime minister on the shoulder during the attack. In addition to his prison term, the court has imposed a six-year ban on re-entering Denmark once he completes his sentence.



The accused, who had been residing in Denmark for five years, denied the allegations during the trial, claiming he had no memory of the assault due to intoxication. He stated that he was surprised to encounter the prime minister so close to him and did not recall making physical contact with her. After the verdict was announced, the man, through his lawyer, expressed acceptance of the court's decision.



Prime Minister Frederiksen, who became Denmark’s youngest prime minister in 2019 and is currently serving her second term after winning the 2022 election, had to cancel her schedule two days before the European elections due to the incident. The attack, which led her to miss the final stages of her campaign, received widespread condemnation both within Denmark and internationally.



