عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

INVITATION TO DFDS Q2 2024 CONFERENCE CALL


8/8/2024 5:46:48 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
INVESTOR NEWS no. 57 - 8 August 2024

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q2 2024 on 14 August 2024 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karen Boesen, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Conference call

Date: 14 August 2024
Time: 10:00 CET
Registration: Register ahead of the call via this link . Access code is mailed
after registration.

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link .


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

Attachment

  • DFDS_NO_57_08_08_2024_Q2_CONFERENCE_CALL

MENAFN08082024004107003653ID1108531153


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search