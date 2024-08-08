Relatively Hot Conditions Expected Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 8 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Thursday are anticipated to be slightly above the seasonal average. The weather will be relatively hot in most regions, with particularly high temperatures expected in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover is forecast at lower altitudes in northern areas, while moderate northwesterly winds may become occasionally active.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, similar conditions are expected on Friday, with relative heat in most areas and higher temperatures persisting in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be westerly and occasionally moderate.A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Saturday, with the weather remaining warm in most areas and hot in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be westerly, occasionally moderating.By Sunday, the weather will continue to be warm in most regions, with elevated temperatures in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift to northwesterly and may occasionally strengthen.The temperature forecast for various regions today includes East Amman with highs of 35 C and lows of 23 C, and West Amman with highs of 33 C and lows of 21 C. In the Northern Highlands, temperatures will range from 30 C to 18 C, while the Sharah Highlands will see temperatures between 31 C and 17 C. The Dead Sea is expected to experience highs of 42 C and lows of 28 C, and Aqaba will have temperatures ranging from 43 C to 28 C.