US Treasure says over 3.4M American families benefitted from USD8.4B tax credits last year

(MENAFN) In 2023, over 3.4 million American families benefitted from USD8.4 billion in tax credits designed to reduce the costs of clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades to their homes, according to a statement from the US Treasury Department. The Treasury reported that the number of families utilizing these expanded credits surged by nearly one-third in the 2022 tax year compared to 2021. This increase reflects the growing impact of these credits on lowering utility bills and making home improvements more affordable.



The Treasury noted that households installing residential solar systems saved a median of USD2,230 annually. Those who upgraded to efficient heat pumps or improved their building efficiency could expect savings ranging from USD600 to USD3,100 per year, depending on the type of heating and cooling systems they replaced. This demonstrates significant potential long-term savings on energy bills in addition to the upfront cost reductions provided by the credits.



Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized that the Biden-Harris Administration's primary economic goal is to reduce costs for American families. She highlighted that the Inflation Reduction Act has played a crucial role in this effort by making home energy upgrades more affordable and reducing monthly utility expenses. According to Yellen, the law has enabled over 3.4 million American families to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars annually on their utility bills.



The Treasury Department reported that families claimed more than USD6 billion in credits for residential clean energy investments on their 2023 tax returns. This includes credits for solar electricity generation, solar water heating, and battery storage. Additionally, over USD2 billion in credits were claimed for energy-efficient home improvements such as heat pumps, efficient air conditioners, insulation, and windows. Specific claims included over 750,000 for residential solar electricity, more than 250,000 for heat pumps, 100,000 for heat pump water heaters, and 700,000 for insulation and air sealing.

