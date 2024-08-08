GCC Activated Carbon Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2024-2031

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Activated Carbon - Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (GCC)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The activated carbon market in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries is witnessing substantial growth, driven by its key applications in water and air purification. With an estimated market size of $154.75 million in 2024, it is projected to reach $257.54 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Activated carbon is extensively used in these countries, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, due to their robust industrial sectors and significant oil and gas industries. The material's role as an adsorbent is crucial, especially in the oil and gas industry where it is used for hydrogen sulfide and CO2 removal from hydrocarbon streams. This widespread application is propelling the demand for activated carbon, with key manufacturers expanding their sales efforts in the GCC region to meet this growing need.

Activated carbon's use in the oil and gas industry is particularly noteworthy, as it is a vital component in amine units for the removal of impurities. The industrial growth in Saudi Arabia and the UAE is a major factor contributing to the increased demand. As manufacturers recognize the market's potential, they are focusing on expanding their reach within the GCC countries.

Historically, the demand for activated carbon has shown consistent growth. Despite a dip in demand during the pandemic due to reduced activities in key end-use industries, the market is now on a recovery trajectory, with a notable growth rate projected for the coming years. The water treatment market in the GCC is a significant driver of this demand. The region's increasing number of desalination plants and government initiatives aimed at improving wastewater treatment are bolstering the need for activated carbon in this sector.

The demand for oil and gas in the GCC, influenced by global market dynamics, is another critical factor boosting the activated carbon market. The sanctions and price caps on certain global suppliers have led to a heightened demand for oil and gas from the GCC countries, subsequently increasing the need for activated carbon in related manufacturing processes.

Air filtration is another key area where the demand for activated carbon is rising. The region's industrialization and the prevalence of coal-fired power plants contribute to high levels of air pollution, necessitating effective air purification solutions. Governments in the GCC are imposing stringent regulations to control emissions, which in turn is driving the demand for activated carbon used in air filtration processes. The material's efficiency in removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from industrial emissions makes it indispensable for air treatment in various industries.

Activated carbon's versatility extends to several other applications, including water and wastewater treatment, recovery of precious metals, and various industrial processes. Its porous structure and effectiveness as an adsorbent make it a preferred choice for these applications. The growing severity of environmental regulations related to water and air pollution is likely to further augment the demand for activated carbon in the near future.

Renewable sources for producing activated carbon are gaining traction as well. The chemical-induced method for developing activated carbon is popular due to its adaptability to various processing conditions. Using agricultural waste biomass for producing activated carbon is preferred over conventional methods due to energy savings and shorter cycle durations. This innovative approach is being adopted by key market players, enhancing the production efficiency and sustainability of activated carbon.

In Saudi Arabia, the demand for activated carbon is driven by the strong presence of water treatment and petrochemical plants, as well as air purification systems. The country's efforts to diversify its revenue generation from oil and gas to other sectors such as medical, food and beverages, and industrial applications are expected to boost the demand for activated carbon. The government's focus on reducing industrial emissions and introducing standards for emissions control is also contributing to the growing demand.

In the United Arab Emirates, the manufacturing sector is a significant economic contributor, with industries such as food and beverages, plastics and rubber, chemicals, and minerals playing a dominant role. The growth of these industries, along with favorable business conditions and the development of supply chain clusters, is positively impacting the demand for activated carbon. The UAE is gaining market share within the GCC, with its strong growth in key end-use industries such as water treatment, air purification, and others.

Granular and powdered forms of activated carbon are the most preferred in the market, with granular activated carbon expected to account for a substantial market share. The granular form is particularly effective for gas and vapor adsorption, making it suitable for air purification applications. The increasing investment in air purifying technologies is creating ample opportunities for the granular activated carbon market.

Water treatment remains one of the primary applications for activated carbon, accounting for a significant portion of its consumption. Its cost-effectiveness compared to other water treatment media makes it a preferred choice, especially in the GCC where water treatment is a critical issue. The air purification segment is also growing rapidly, driven by the need to reduce industrial emissions. Activated carbon is used to remove organic content from gas streams in industrial emissions and gas processing, making it a vital component in air purification systems.

The activated carbon market in the GCC is characterized by its oligopolistic nature, with key manufacturers dominating a significant share of the market. These players are expanding their distribution networks and sales footprints to enhance their market presence. Strategic acquisitions, such as those by Cabot Corporation, are helping manufacturers gain a competitive edge by providing cost-effective materials and increasing their production capacities.

Market Overview



Market Definitions and Segmentations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Supply

Demand

Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Economic Overview

World Economic Projections PESTLE Analysis

Key Companies Profiled



Cabot Corporation

Donau Carbon GmbH

JACOBI CARBONS GROUP

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Fujairah Chemical

NTC Dubai

DUBI CHEM Marine International

Veolia Water SA Carbon Activated Corporation

Global Activated Carbon Market by Category

By Form, the market has been segregated as:



Granular

Powdered

Pelletized Others

By Application, the market has been subdivided into:



Liquid Phase

Food & beverage

Water Treatment

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Petrochemical

Gas Phase

Industrial air purification

Automotive & Transportation

Solvent Recovery Others (Gold metal, Catalyst)

By Country, the market is segmented as:



Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman Bahrain

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900