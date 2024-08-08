Successful Medical Writing - From Protocol To CTD (3-Day Online Course: November 27-29, 2024 With 18 Hours Of CPD)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Successful Medical Writing - from Protocol to CTD" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Success in the depends on the speed and efficiency of new drug approvals. This process largely relies on the quality of documentation submitted to the regulatory authorities, and a high standard of medical writing plays a vital role in ensuring a positive outcome. This intensive three-day medical writing course will help you to improve your skills and achieve this standard.

Aims and Objectives

This event combines presentations from our expert faculty with practical exercises to provide a thorough introduction to the basics of medical writing that goes beyond the usual 'overview' courses. It will provide in-depth training in general writing and data presentation skills, and specifically in the kind of documents most frequently encountered in clinical research.

You will learn both the theoretical and practical aspects of writing for regulatory authorities as well as the sensible use of international guidelines, standards and useful writing tips. Many illustrative examples will be used, drawn from the course leaders' wide experience of the pharmaceutical industry.

Certifications:



CPD : 18 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

The course will be of interest to all those in the pharmaceutical industry who prepare research reports and documentation intended for regulatory authorities. Although the focus of the seminar is on clinical research, many of the principles will also apply to other types of reports, including pre-clinical, CMC and veterinary documentation. The practical training will benefit not only those new to medical writing but also those wishing to perfect their existing writing skills, including full-time medical writers and those who only occasionally write research documentation or regulatory submissions.

Agenda

Day 1

Overview of writing: substantive and technical aspects

Helping your reader

The Protocol



Developing the protocol The most important clinical document?

The CSR



General aspects

CSR templates Content - results-independent text

The CSR continued

Content - patient information & efficacy

Day 2

Completing the CSR

Content - safety & discussion

Improving readability, for example:



Brief overview of punctuation specifics affecting readability Verb force

Designing tables for clinical documents



Table types Elements of table design

More on improving readability, for example:



Prepositions Abbreviations

Summary Documents

Overview including abstracts and synopses

Day 3

The Common Technical Document



Introduction to clinical submission dossiers

Purpose & types of clinical summary documents

Writing the clinical overview & the clinical summary Recent regulatory developments: really a common technical document?

Project Management



Improving the process, for example considering:

Timelines Document review

Quality aspects

Just how perfect does your document need to be?

Final checks

Proofreading: just a spell check?

Additional writing tips and tools

