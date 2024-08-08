(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flashnet announces new partnerships with utilities companies as it expands in US

In a move towards enhancing urban infrastructure, Flashnet partners with major US utility companies, marking a significant expansion in the American market.

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant move towards enhancing urban infrastructure, Flashnet announces new partnerships with major US utility companies, marking a significant expansion in the American market.

With 78,000 NEMA smart lighting controllers successfully deployed in Washington, DC, Flashnet has risen in 2023 as a key player in driving innovation and efficiency for the US urban lighting infrastructure. The NEMA controllers have enabled advanced functionalities, including individual lamp control, comprehensive city-wide grid awareness, and real-time malfunction alerts, enhancing both the efficiency and reliability of urban lighting systems.

This project has garnered significant attention from utility companies across the United States. As a result, Flashnet's products and technology have been recognized as the top choice for cities looking to upgrade their lighting networks, covering hundreds of thousands of poles nationwide. This validation underscores the reliability and effectiveness of Flashnet's solutions, positioning the company as a leading provider in the smart street lighting sector.

Flashnet solutions have already proven themselves as reliable worldwide, with plug-and-play installation, lightning-fast deployment, and seamless integration with existing smart city systems like TerraGo. But winning the Leading Lights award for the Washington, DC project in late 2023 positioned Flashnet as a key player in driving innovation and efficiency for the US urban lighting infrastructure.

One of the key features that sets Flashnet apart is the solution's ability to adapt to the specific US infrastructure diversity. Also, the compact controller size not only facilitates easy installation, but also integrates seamlessly into the decorative lamps used throughout various states.

“The partnership with a large US utility is an important breakthrough for Flashnet in North America, laying the ground for nationwide smart city initiatives and improving the lives of generations to come” concluded Lorand Mozes, CEO Flashnet.

The collaboration with major US utility companies highlights the proven effectiveness of Flashnet's smart street lighting technology, enhancing fieldwork efficiency and streamlining daily infrastructure monitoring. These partnerships open exciting possibilities for Flashnet's expansion and growth, promising to extend the reach and impact of smart city solutions across the United States.

Ovidiu Vrabie

FLASHNET SA

+40 268 333 766

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube