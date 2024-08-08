Tunisian Pres. Appoints New PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Social Affairs Kamel Maddouri as the new Prime Minister, replacing Ahmed Hachani.

In a statement Wednesday, the Tunisian Presidency said that Saied received Maddouri at the Presidential Palace of Carthage were he appointed him as the new Prime Minister.

Before being appointed Minister of Social Affairs last May, Maddouri was Chairman of The National Agency for Employment and Independent Work. (end)

