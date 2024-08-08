GN Further Extends The Resound Nexia Family And Releases Updated Fitting Software Designed For Enhanced Efficiency And Usability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Building on the existing ReSound NexiaTM

platform, the GN Group is launching its smallest wireless In-the-Canal (ITC) hearing aid in a non-rechargeable design and a new wireless rechargeable CROS Behind-the-Ear (BTE) solution, both of which connect to Bluetooth® Low (LE) and AuracastTM

broadcast audio.



In addition, GN is now offering the world's first remote microphone with Auracast. As well as supporting Telecoil, FM systems, and DAI/direct audio input, the new Multi-Mic+ is designed to support users in challenging listening environments, including distances and noisy acoustics.

GN is also updating its fitting software and introducing ReSound Smart FitTM 2.0, ensuring hearing care professionals get more intuitive fittings in even fewer clicks. The faster workflows and significantly improved user interface allow for a smoother, smarter, and more personalized fitting experience.

BALLERUP, Denmark, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GN, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, today

announces the expansion of the ReSound Nexia family, giving more options for people with hearing loss to benefit from advanced hearing technology, while joining the "next era" of

Bluetooth connectivity. In addition to the new models, GN is launching its updated hearing aid fitting software, ReSound Smart Fit 2.0, for a more intuitive and efficient experience for both hearing care professionals and hearing aid users.

New hardware innovations:

ReSound Nexia portfolio expansion and Multi-Mic+

ReSound Nexia family extension and updated software announcement

ReSound Nexia In-the-Canal (ITC) hearing aid (PRNewsfoto/GN Hearing (US))

>1 End-user NPS rating data on file2 RFC data on file3 Jespersen et al. (2024)4 FSW insights 2024 (data based on unique machine id)5 Compared to ReSound Smart Fit 1

SOURCE GN Hearing (US)