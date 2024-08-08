ADAM's Maker, Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR), Creates Retail Investor Frenzy

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including AI, tech and robotics reports on trading for Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR ), a Nevada company and a provider of AI-driven service robots.

The stock is trading at $0.6201, up 0.2501, gaining 67.6129% for traders, with a morning high of $0.72 on volume of over 179 Million shares.

No news today from the company but the stock was mentioned in an article at Loyalty 360 where they say." Richtech Offers a Unique Customer Experience via Robotic Beverage System."

The most recent news was 13 days ago when they announced the official installation of their robotic solution ADAM at the Texas Rangers' Major League Baseball stadium, Globe Life Field. With unique AI capabilities and advanced human-like motions,

More from their news: ADAM will serve as the first humanoid bartender robot in any major league sports arena or large-scale entertainment venue. The launch of ADAM at Globe Life Field, in collaboration with global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North, marks ADAM's 10th permanent installment, and is part of Richtech Robotics' state-of-the-art robotic technology for more personalized hospitality experiences.

"ADAM has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few months, after a successful debut of advanced AI features at CES 2024, and we're excited to continue the momentum with the addition of ADAM to the famed Globe Life Field," said Matt Casella, President at Richtech Robotics. "We're constantly advancing ADAM's technology to bring exceptional, engaging, and fluid interaction with customers and colleagues across industries, and we look forward to seeing a new audience interact with our leading robot."

Setting a new precedent for robots in hospitality, ADAM creates a more efficient workstream so stadium workers can focus on engaging and creating memorable fan experiences. Combining AI, advanced sensors, and two robotic arms - as well as a wide range of customizable drinks - ADAM seamlessly emulates human actions with exceptional accuracy. ADAM will reside within a stadium bar serving cocktails and mocktails alongside a team of human bartenders. Aside from offering fans a unique service option, ADAM helps alleviate wait times and workloads, especially on busy game days.

"As we enter a new tech-forward chapter at Globe Life Field, we anticipate ADAM to be a very important entertainer - and worker - as part of the stadium's permanent hospitality team," said Casey Rapp, General Manager at Globe Life Field for Delaware North, which provides all food and beverage and retail services at the stadium. "We expect a lineup of eager fans ordering drinks from ADAM on game days."

