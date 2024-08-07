Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Awards Sebastián Yatra Scholarship To Leo Luna Roblejo

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)
The Foundation also awarded an additional 43 scholarships to music students worldwide
Click here for more images
Credit: John Parra/Getty Images for the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® awarded the Sebastián Yatra Scholarship to Cuban double bass player Leo Luna Roblejo during a special ceremony in Miami, hosted by award-winning journalist Pamela Silva , and sponsored by Loud And Live as part of their $1 million commitment over five years. Yatra, a Latin GRAMMY® winner and GRAMMY® nominee, performed alongside Luna Roblejo and additional scholarship recipients and alumni.
Also known as the Prodigy Scholarship, and sponsored annually by a Latin music icon, it was created ten years ago to support music education and Latin music genres. It holds a maximum value of $250,000 and allows Luna Roblejo to pursue a bachelor's degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston, starting this fall. In addition, the scholarship supports the costs of tuition, room, board and wrap around services that include ongoing mentorship and learning opportunities provided in partnership with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. Previous sponsors include: Nicky Jam (2023), Sofia Carson (2022), Juanes (2021), Julio Iglesias (2020), Emilio and Gloria Estefan (2019), Carlos Vives (2018), Miguel Bosé (2017), Juan Luis Guerra (2016) and Enrique Iglesias (2015).
Luna Roblejo, who resides in Miami, was selected by the Foundation's Scholarship Committee from a highly competitive group of hundreds of applicants worldwide. Since its establishment, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has committed an extraordinary sum of more than $10 million in scholarships, grants, musical instruments, and educational programs throughout the United States and Ibero-America.
“It is with immense pride that we bestow our tenth Prodigy Scholarship as we continue to celebrate a decade of the Foundation's unwavering mission to support and cultivate the next generation of Latin music creators,” said Raquel“Rocky” Egusquiza , Executive Director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation.“We are profoundly grateful for the generosity of respected artists such as Sebastián Yatra that provides these talented musical students the opportunity to follow their dreams and carry forward the rich legacy of Latin music.”
“Being a part of this incredible initiative alongside the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, which supports young people on their journey to fulfill their dreams in music, is an honor,” shared Yatra.“Music has the power to change lives and unite cultures, and I am excited to see how these young people, like Leo, will carry forward the legacy of Latin music with passion and dedication. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their education and artistic development,” he added.
“Music has been my calling and my passion ever since I was a young child, and to have the opportunity to pursue my dream thanks to the support of Sebastián Yatra and the incredible Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation is beyond anything I could have imagined,” said Luna Roblejo.“I am committed to making you all proud, and I will take full advantage of this opportunity, working hard every day to make the most of this gift.”
The Foundation also announced the recipients of its annual Gifted Tuition, Tuition Assistance, Bulova and Gibson Gives scholarships-with additional funds from First Horizon and the Arturo Sandoval Institute-that award 43 talented students from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue an education at some of the most prestigious music institutions in the world.
Gifted Tuition Scholarship Recipients:
The following three students will each receive the Gifted Tuition Scholarship, with a maximum value of $120,000, which will support the tuition costs of four years of study at the university, college or music institution of their choice, and includes wrap around services provided by the Foundation:
Abraham Jiménez Sánchez, pianist from the Dominican Republic
Marcos Castilla Jiménez, pianist from Spain
Melany Fiorella Cisneros Fernández, bass player from Peru
Tuition Assistance, Bulova and Gibson Gives Scholarship Recipients:
In addition, the following 40 students will each receive the Tuition Assistance Scholarship, a one-time scholarship with a maximum value of $12,500 toward the tuition costs for the university or college of their choice, and includes wrap around services provided by the Foundation. Bulova will sponsor one Tuition Assistance Scholarship and Gibson Gives, Gibson's philanthropic division, will sponsor three Tuition Assistance Scholarships of up to $12,500 each, in addition to a gifted Gibson or Epiphone instrument, for students pursuing a music education with electric or acoustic guitar as their principal instrument:
|
NAME
|
INSTRUMENT
|
COUNTRY
|
COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY
|
Andrés Felipe Palacios
|
Guitar
|
Colombia
|
Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University
|
Pedro Henrique Cheik Costantin
|
Guitar
|
Brazil
|
Faculdade de Música Souza Lima
|
Pedro Secco
|
Guitar
|
Brazil
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Adrian Delgado
|
Piano
|
Venezuela
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Alberto Barba
|
Piano
|
Spain
|
Manhattan School of Music
|
Andrés Guerra
|
Guitar
|
Venezuela
|
Mannes School of Music at The New School
|
Carla Chiang
|
Piano
|
Dominican Republic
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Carlos Chacon
|
Violin
|
Venezuela
|
Roosevelt University
|
Cobe Isai Banda Salcido
|
Guitar
|
Mexico
|
Tecnológico de Monterrey, México
|
Cristian Tamblay
|
Drum Set
|
Chile
|
New York University
|
Daniel Olivero
|
Voice
|
Venezuela
|
Art House Academy
|
Dora Oliva Devoghel
|
Violin
|
Venezuela
|
New England Conservatory
|
Eduardo de Abreu Moro
|
Guitar
|
Brazil
|
New York University
|
Estevan Olmos
|
Percussion
|
United States
|
University of Southern California
|
Filipe Gomes da Silva
|
Trombone
|
Brazil
|
Faculdade de Música Souza Lima
|
Franco Dilmé Romero
|
Saxophone
|
Cuba
|
University of North Carolina Greensboro
|
Guillermo Wan
|
Bass
|
Ecuador
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Héctor Moreno Guerrero
|
Piano
|
Dominican Republic
|
Berklee College of Music
|
João Vítor Aredes Martins Paulo
|
Drum Set
|
Brazil
|
Faculdade de Música Souza Lima
|
Juan Bautista Saus Ruiz
|
Saxophone
|
Spain
|
Eastman School of Music
|
Juan Diego Alvan Madueño
|
Piano
|
Peru
|
Los Angeles College of Music
|
Laia Martínez Gelabert
|
Bass
|
Spain
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Laura Victoria Arean
|
Piano
|
Cuba
|
Schulich School of Music, Canada
|
Lorenzo Curik
|
Drum Set
|
Argentina
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Lucía Gregorio
|
Voice
|
Spain
|
Centro Superior Música Creativa
|
Luis González
|
Cello
|
Venezuela
|
Roosevelt University
|
Manuela Sánchez Goubert
|
Voice
|
Colombia
|
Berklee College of Music
|
María Jose Insuasti
|
Voice
|
Colombia
|
Concordia University Irvine
|
María Medina
|
Piano
|
Cuba
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Marien Femerling García
|
Piano
|
Mexico
|
Manhattan School of Music
|
Marina Marchi Silveira
|
Voice
|
Brazil
|
Faculdade de Música Souza Lima
|
Murilo Reis Teixeira
|
Piano
|
Brazil
|
Faculdade de Música Souza Lima
|
Pau Jorba Bonastre
|
Saxophone
|
Spain
|
Mannes School of Music at The New School
|
Octavio Mujica
|
Cello
|
Venezuela
|
San Francisco Conservatory of Music
|
Pia Ella Odar Ruiz
|
Bass
|
Peru
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Rafael Nocedo
|
Piano
|
Cuba
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Sergio de Miguel
|
Piano
|
Spain
|
Columbia College Chicago
|
Simón Martínez
|
Piano
|
Ecuador
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Sofía Almeida
|
Voice
|
Portugal
|
Berklee College of Music
|
Andrés Escalona
|
Bass
|
Colombia
|
Berklee College of Music
ABOUT THE LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION:
The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by The Latin Recording Academy® with the vision of becoming a global champion of music education and empowering communities through Latin music and culture. In 2024 the Foundation will celebrate its 10-year anniversary, and during the last decade it has fostered the next generation of Latin music creators through scholarships, education programs and grants that advance Latin music and celebrate its rich cultural heritage. To date, the Foundation has donated more than $10 million dollars with the support of The Latin Recording Academy's members, artists, corporate sponsors and other generous donors. For additional information or to donate, please visit latingrammyculturalfoundation or our Facebook page. And follow us @latingrammyfdn on X and Instagram , and at Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation on Facebook and LinkedIn .
ABOUT SEBASTIÁN YATRA:
Sebastián Yatra is a leading force in Latin music today. The Colombian-born singer-songwriter has shown there's no limit to his artistry and composition through his hits that explore sounds spanning the Latin genre, including pop, urban, and traditional music influences. Since launching with his debut album Mantra in 2018, Yatra's songs have amassed over 37 billion combined streams across all digital music platforms and 26 RIAA certifications. In 2022, he won two Latin GRAMMYs®, including Best Pop Vocal Album for his third LP Dharma, which was also nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. That same year,“Dos Oruguitas,” the song Yatra performed for the Disney movie Encanto, was nominated for an Academy Award and saw him perform the single on the Oscar stage. His recent hits include“Energía Bacana,” which he performed at the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, and“VAGABUNDO,” which is certified Latin Platinum in the U.S. The chart-topping talent has collaborated with a variety of peers including John Legend, Rita Wilson, the Jonas Brothers, Michael Bublé, Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, among others, and is currently working on his fourth album.
Contacts
The Latin Recording Academy
Nathalie Alberto
...
The post Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Awards Sebastián Yatra Scholarship to Leo Luna Roblejo appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN07082024000232011072ID1108530028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.