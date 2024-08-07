Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® Awards Sebastián Yatra Scholarship To Leo Luna Roblejo

Click here for more images

Credit: John Parra/Getty Images for the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® awarded the Sebastián Yatra Scholarship to Cuban double bass player Leo Luna Roblejo during a special ceremony in Miami, hosted by award-winning journalist Pamela Silva , and sponsored by Loud And Live as part of their $1 million commitment over five years. Yatra, a Latin GRAMMY® winner and GRAMMY® nominee, performed alongside Luna Roblejo and additional scholarship recipients and alumni.





Also known as the Prodigy Scholarship, and sponsored annually by a Latin music icon, it was created ten years ago to support music education and Latin music genres. It holds a maximum value of $250,000 and allows Luna Roblejo to pursue a bachelor's degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston, starting this fall. In addition, the scholarship supports the costs of tuition, room, board and wrap around services that include ongoing mentorship and learning opportunities provided in partnership with the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. Previous sponsors include: Nicky Jam (2023), Sofia Carson (2022), Juanes (2021), Julio Iglesias (2020), Emilio and Gloria Estefan (2019), Carlos Vives (2018), Miguel Bosé (2017), Juan Luis Guerra (2016) and Enrique Iglesias (2015).

Luna Roblejo, who resides in Miami, was selected by the Foundation's Scholarship Committee from a highly competitive group of hundreds of applicants worldwide. Since its establishment, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has committed an extraordinary sum of more than $10 million in scholarships, grants, musical instruments, and educational programs throughout the United States and Ibero-America.

“It is with immense pride that we bestow our tenth Prodigy Scholarship as we continue to celebrate a decade of the Foundation's unwavering mission to support and cultivate the next generation of Latin music creators,” said Raquel“Rocky” Egusquiza , Executive Director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation.“We are profoundly grateful for the generosity of respected artists such as Sebastián Yatra that provides these talented musical students the opportunity to follow their dreams and carry forward the rich legacy of Latin music.”

“Being a part of this incredible initiative alongside the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, which supports young people on their journey to fulfill their dreams in music, is an honor,” shared Yatra.“Music has the power to change lives and unite cultures, and I am excited to see how these young people, like Leo, will carry forward the legacy of Latin music with passion and dedication. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their education and artistic development,” he added.

“Music has been my calling and my passion ever since I was a young child, and to have the opportunity to pursue my dream thanks to the support of Sebastián Yatra and the incredible Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation is beyond anything I could have imagined,” said Luna Roblejo.“I am committed to making you all proud, and I will take full advantage of this opportunity, working hard every day to make the most of this gift.”

The Foundation also announced the recipients of its annual Gifted Tuition, Tuition Assistance, Bulova and Gibson Gives scholarships-with additional funds from First Horizon and the Arturo Sandoval Institute-that award 43 talented students from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue an education at some of the most prestigious music institutions in the world.

Gifted Tuition Scholarship Recipients:

The following three students will each receive the Gifted Tuition Scholarship, with a maximum value of $120,000, which will support the tuition costs of four years of study at the university, college or music institution of their choice, and includes wrap around services provided by the Foundation:



Abraham Jiménez Sánchez, pianist from the Dominican Republic

Marcos Castilla Jiménez, pianist from Spain Melany Fiorella Cisneros Fernández, bass player from Peru

Tuition Assistance, Bulova and Gibson Gives Scholarship Recipients:

In addition, the following 40 students will each receive the Tuition Assistance Scholarship, a one-time scholarship with a maximum value of $12,500 toward the tuition costs for the university or college of their choice, and includes wrap around services provided by the Foundation. Bulova will sponsor one Tuition Assistance Scholarship and Gibson Gives, Gibson's philanthropic division, will sponsor three Tuition Assistance Scholarships of up to $12,500 each, in addition to a gifted Gibson or Epiphone instrument, for students pursuing a music education with electric or acoustic guitar as their principal instrument: