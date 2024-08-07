Chile’S Copper Export Surge Amid Price Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile, the world's leading copper producer, has shown resilience in its copper exports. Despite operational challenges and a decline in global copper prices, Chile increased its copper exports.



In July 2024, Chile's copper exports rose by 1.5% compared to June. They surged by 31% year-on-year, according to the Central of Chile.



This uptick indicates a recovery in production levels. Chile's copper production had been at its lowest in 20 years.



Operational setbacks and declining ore quality affected major companies, including state-owned Codelco.



The Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco ) forecasts a production increase to 5.5 million metric tons (MT) in 2024. This marks a 5% rise from 2023. Substantial investments in richer ore deposits drive this growth.





Global Copper Market Dynamics

Peru

Peru, the second-largest copper producer globally, has faced several challenges. Local community blockades and adverse weather conditions disrupted operations.



Despite these setbacks, Peru's production in H1 2024 reached 147,300 metric tons. This marks a 7% increase from H1 2023. Key mines like Toquepala, Cuajone, Quellaveco, and Antamina drove this growth.

China

China experienced significant smelter inactivity in H1 2024. An average of 16.1% of global smelter capacity remained inactive.



China's copper production in H1 2024 was estimated at 1.7 million metric tons. This represents a decrease from 1.94 million metric tons in 2023.

United States

The United States saw a decline in copper production due to operational challenges. In H1 2024, copper production was 462,600 tonnes.



This figure is 2% below H1 2023 levels. High snowfall and unplanned maintenance affected production.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The DRC , the world's third-largest copper producer, saw its copper production grow by 11% in 2023.



In H1 2024, the Kamoa-Kakula mine produced 100,812 metric tons of copper in concentrate. Sales reached 95,900 metric tons. RC's copper exports are expected to grow significantly.

Comparative Analysis

Conclusion

Chile's ability to increase copper exports despite lower prices and operational challenges underscores its mining sector's resilience.



While Peru, China, the United States, and the DRC face their challenges, the global copper market remains poised for growth. The energy transition and technological innovations drive this growth.



Investments in mining infrastructure and sustainable practices will be crucial. These investments will maintain and enhance production capabilities.

