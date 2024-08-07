Ghana’S Economy Sees A $20 Billion Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the heart of West Africa, Ghana's has made a notable leap, increasing by $20 billion despite the challenges faced by the current government.



This achievement was shared by Finance Mohammed Amin Adam during a session at the Information in Accra this past Tuesday.



The backdrop of this economic growth is quite significant. In 2023, Ghana's economy reached a value of $76 billion, marking a substantial increase from previous figures.



To put this into perspective, during former President Mahama's term in 2013, analysts estimated the economy at $64 billion. By 2016, it had reduced to $56 billion.



Minister Adam highlighted that, under President Akufo-Addo 's leadership, nominal economic growth reached $20 billion.







This growth occurs amid a global stage fraught with economic crises triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ghana's Economic Recovery and Strategic Advances

The government's rigorous economic strategies are showing promising results. One pivotal move was the Domestic Debt Exchange Program.



It saw a 95% participation rate from local bondholders. This was one of the many tough decisions made to steer the economy towards stability.



In 2023, Ghana achieved a $3.4 billion trade surplus, a sharp turnaround from the $1.8 billion deficit in 2016 under the Mahama administration. These figures underline a dramatic shift in economic dynamics.



Moreover, the reduction in inflation from 54% in 2022 to 22% in June 2024 underscores the effectiveness of the government's policies.



Minister Adam expressed optimism that inflation would further decrease to 15% by the end of the year. With a renewed mandate in the December 7 elections, he believes it could drop to a single digit by 2025.



These developments are not just numbers on a page. They reflect a nation resiliently navigating global economic turmoil and making strategic decisions that are beginning to bear fruit. This sets a course toward sustained economic stability and growth.

