Miranda Bouldin, President Of Logicore Corporation, To Appear On OWN Network's Love & Marriage Huntsville

LogiCore Corporation is proud to announce that Miranda Bouldin, Founder and President of LogiCore Corporation, will be a distinguished guest on the OWN Network's hit TV show "Love & Marriage." Miranda will appear on the panel for the special event "Mimosas with Melody: Standin' on Business," hosted by the renowned mompreneur, philanthropist, recording artist, model, and producer, Melody Shari Rodgers.

The event will take place on August 10 at 7 PM in Huntsville, AL. This marks the fifth edition of "Mimosas with Melody," a highly anticipated gathering where industry leaders and influencers share their insights and experiences.

Miranda Bouldin has built an impressive career in the male-dominated logistics industry, providing unwavering support to the Army and other DOD and commercial clients through innovative logistics solutions. Starting LogiCore Corporation as a sophomore in college, Miranda has exemplified resilience, leadership, and excellence in her field.

At the "Mimosas with Melody" event, Miranda will share strategies and roadmaps for balancing life, career, family, health, and spirituality. Her journey and insights promise to inspire many, demonstrating how to navigate the complexities of a demanding career while maintaining a fulfilling personal life.

About LogiCore Corporation:

Founded in October 2002, LogiCore Corporation is a Prime Contractor for the Army's Expedited Professional & Engineering Support Services (EXPRESS) Program in the Logistics Domain and holds a GSA OASIS+ contract to compete for work both within the continental United States (CONUS) and outside the continental United States (OCONUS). LogiCore specializes in Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) and Logistics Product Support for the Army and other Department of Defense organizations. LogiCore is also a trusted partner of Oracle, AWS (Amazon Web Services), and Adobe. The company integrates Cybersecurity RMF (Risk Management Framework) controls, Artificial Intelligence, and data analytics into its logistics solutions, ensuring robust and reliable support for military readiness and national defense.

