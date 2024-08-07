Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With People Of Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- The and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh, sincerely hoping for a peaceful and swift return to normalcy, Pakistan Foreign Office said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We are confident that the resilient spirit and unity of the Bangladeshi people will lead them towards a harmonious future," according to the statement.

The release comes after deadly protests led to the end of the Bangladeshi government and a caretaker government is expected to be formed.

On a similar note, of Information Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan stood with the people of Bangladesh and appreciated their determination and resilience in standing up against the previous regime and expressed hope that normalcy would return to Bangladesh and its journey towards prosperity would continue. (end)

