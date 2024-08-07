Stability Returns To Brazil’S Stock Market Amid Global Financial Calm

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's main stock index, the Ibovespa, marked its second consecutive day of gains, closing up by 0.99% at 127,513.88 points, an increase of 1,247.18 points.



Despite a slight monthly decline of 0.11%, the shows signs of calming after a tumultuous start to the week.



The commercial dollar also continued its descent, falling by 0.55% to R$ 5.62, while future interest rates declined across the board.



Shinichi Uchida, Vice President of the of Japan, reassured investors by stating that Japan would not hike interest rates amidst current market volatility.



This statement reduced the likelihood of short-term loan rate increases. This statement comes amid recent market fluctuations, which have triggered reversals in yen "carry trade" operations.







Globally, the risk of a recession is no longer seen as imminent. Vincent Clerc, CEO of the shipping giant Maersk, debunked recession fears in the U.S.



He highlighted the resilience of the container shipping market as a reliable indicator of underlying economic strength.



In Brazil, executives from leading companies expressed that the recent appreciation of the dollar against the real is beneficial for their operations rather than a concern.



Antonio Carlos Garcia, CFO of Embraer, noted that a stronger dollar is advantageous for the aircraft manufacturer. This benefit arises because Embraer primarily serves international customers.



Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst Samar Maziad highlighted challenges for Brazil in achieving fiscal consolidation through GDP growth alone. She advocated for governmental action on expenditure as well.

Quarterly Financial Updates Reshape Expectations

The attractiveness of the Brazilian stock market is on the rise, according to Jaqueline Kist, a capital markets expert at Matriz Capital.



She pointed out the undervalued stock prices and strong fundamentals as factors influencing recent positive shifts in foreign investment. This was despite significant foreign capital outflows.



Itaú Unibanco reported a robust second quarter, with profits exceeding R$ 10 billion and a remarkable return on equity (ROE) of 22.4%.



The bank's credit portfolio showed accelerated growth, nearing the upper end of its guidance at 9.5%. It also maintained a stable default rate.



Banco do Brasil is set to conclude the major banks' earnings season with anticipated strong second-quarter results. Meanwhile, Bradesco continued its upward trend with its sixth consecutive gain.



Other notable performers include PRIO, whose shares jumped by 4.21% after reporting operational earnings (EBITDA) of US$570 million, exceeding expectations.



The company's effective cash generation is poised to support future growth opportunities. Grupo Mateus saw a significant increase of 5.23%, with analysts emphasizing the importance of strategic direction over speed.



Although it was not a strong quarter operationally, the broader implications of their strategies are seen positively.



On the other hand, Movida led with an impressive 16.83% rise, buoyed by tariff increases. This also benefited Localiza, which was up by 9.00% and among the most traded stocks of the day.



Despite minor losses by Vale and Petrobras, the Ibovespa managed to close higher. With the IPCA inflation data due on Friday and a lighter economic calendar ahead, normalcy seems to have returned to the Brazilian market for now.

