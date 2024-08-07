MTC, ABAG Seek Residents' Advice On Bay Area Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pop-up Events Focus on Plan Bay Area 2050+ Blueprint, Future Transit

Metropolitan Commission (MTC) and the Association of Bay Area (ABAG) invite Bay Area residents to help shape the future of the region through 2050 by providing their input at a series of "Pop-Up" events to be held in each of the nine Bay Area' counties.

MTC and ABAG will host 18 Plan Bay Area 2050+ pop-ups over the next six weeks, with agency staff on hand to hear the public's thoughts on strategies to meet the Bay Area's goals for transit recovery, housing affordability, post-pandemic economic growth, and environmental health and sustainability.

Public participation is key to the development of Plan Bay Area 2050+. The next edition of the region's long-range plan for transportation, housing, economic development and environmental resilience is scheduled for adoption by MTC and ABAG late next year.

Conversations will focus on collecting input to inform the development of the Final Blueprint and address identified Draft Blueprint challenges; determining early priorities for implementing Plan Bay Area 2050+; and discussing the new Draft Transit 2050+ Network - which identifies a series of improvements that could be made over the next 25 years to keep the Bay Area's transit network operating while expanding it for the future.

Saturday,

Aug. 10 12 pm to 4 pm

Multicultural Festival

Williamson Ranch Park, Antioch (Contra Costa County)



Tuesday,

Aug. 13 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Suisun / Fairfield Amtrak Station

177 Main Street, Suisun City (Solano County)



Saturday,

Aug. 17 8 am to 12 pm

Napa Farmers Market

City of Napa Parking Lot, 1100 West Street, Napa (Napa County)



Saturday,

Aug. 17 2 pm to 5 pm

Battle of the Bay Baseball Game

Coliseum BART Station, 7200 San Leandro Street, Oakland (Alameda County)



Tuesday,

Aug. 20 4 pm to 8 pm

Downtown Novato Community Farmers Market

Sherman Avenue between Grant and DeLong Avenues, Novato (Marin County)



Wednesday, Aug. 21 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

El Cerrito del Norte BART Station

6400 Cutting Boulevard, El Cerrito (Contra Costa County)



Wed.,

Aug. 21 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm (to be confirmed)

Petaluma Transit Mall

Lakeville Street between E. Washington and E. D, Petaluma (Sonoma County)



Saturday,

Aug. 24 9 am to 1 pm

Castro Valley Farmers' Market

Castro Valley BART, 21013 Redwood Road, Castro Valley (Alameda County)



Sunday

Aug. 25 2 pm to 5 pm

Sonoma Sundays on the Plaza

Sonoma Plaza, 453 First Street East, Sonoma (Sonoma County)



Wed.,

Aug. 28 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Millbrae Transit Station

200 North Rollins Road, Millbrae (San Mateo County)



Thursday,

Aug. 29 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm (to be confirmed)

Downtown San Rafael Summer Market

Fourth Street between A and Lootens Streets, San Rafael (Marin County)



Saturday,

Aug. 31 11 am to 3 pm

Dog Days of Summer

The Crossing at East Cut, 250 Main Street, San Francisco (San Francisco Co.)



Saturday,

Aug. 31 2 pm to 6 pm (to be confirmed)

Downtown Shakedown

Main Street and Merchant Street, Vacaville (Solano County)



Sunday, Sept. 1 9 am to 1 pm

Mountain View Farmers' Market

Caltrain Station, 600 W. Evelyn Ave., Mountain View (Santa Clara County)



Tuesday, Sept. 3 3 pm to 6 pm

Soscol Gateway Transit Center

625 Burnell Street, Napa (Napa County)



Wednesday, Sept. 4 2 pm to 6 pm

Balboa Park BART Station

425 Geneva Avenue, San Francisco (San Francisco Co.)



Saturday, Sept. 7 9 am to 1 pm (to be confirmed)

Coastside Farmers' Market

225 California State Highway 1, Half Moon Bay (San Mateo County)

Sunday, Sept. 8 10 am to 2 pm

Viva Calle SJ

Booth location TBA, San José (Santa Clara County)

