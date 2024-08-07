MTC, ABAG Seek Residents' Advice On Bay Area Challenges
Pop-up Events Focus on Plan Bay Area 2050+ Blueprint, Future Transit Network
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Metropolitan transportation Commission (MTC) and the Association of Bay Area governments (ABAG) invite Bay Area residents to help shape the future of the region through 2050 by providing their input at a series of "Pop-Up" events to be held in each of the nine Bay Area' counties.
MTC and ABAG will host 18 Plan Bay Area 2050+ pop-ups over the next six weeks, with agency staff on hand to hear the public's thoughts on strategies to meet the Bay Area's goals for transit recovery, housing affordability, post-pandemic economic growth, and environmental health and sustainability.
Public participation is key to the development of Plan Bay Area 2050+. The next edition of the region's long-range plan for transportation, housing, economic development and environmental resilience is scheduled for adoption by MTC and ABAG late next year.
Conversations will focus on collecting input to inform the development of the Final Blueprint and address identified Draft Blueprint challenges; determining early priorities for implementing Plan Bay Area 2050+; and discussing the new Draft Transit 2050+ Network - which identifies a series of improvements that could be made over the next 25 years to keep the Bay Area's transit network operating while expanding it for the future.
Below is a complete list of the upcoming Plan Bay Area 2050 Pop-Up events:
Saturday,
Aug. 10 12 pm to 4 pm
Multicultural Festival
Williamson Ranch Park, Antioch (Contra Costa County)
Tuesday,
Aug. 13 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm
Suisun / Fairfield Amtrak Station
177 Main Street, Suisun City (Solano County)
Saturday,
Aug. 17 8 am to 12 pm
Napa Farmers Market
City of Napa Parking Lot, 1100 West Street, Napa (Napa County)
Saturday,
Aug. 17 2 pm to 5 pm
Battle of the Bay Baseball Game
Coliseum BART Station, 7200 San Leandro Street, Oakland (Alameda County)
Tuesday,
Aug. 20 4 pm to 8 pm
Downtown Novato Community Farmers Market
Sherman Avenue between Grant and DeLong Avenues, Novato (Marin County)
Wednesday, Aug. 21 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
El Cerrito del Norte BART Station
6400 Cutting Boulevard, El Cerrito (Contra Costa County)
Wed.,
Aug. 21 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm (to be confirmed)
Petaluma Transit Mall
Lakeville Street between E. Washington and E. D, Petaluma (Sonoma County)
Saturday,
Aug. 24 9 am to 1 pm
Castro Valley Farmers' Market
Castro Valley BART, 21013 Redwood Road, Castro Valley (Alameda County)
Sunday
Aug. 25 2 pm to 5 pm
Sonoma Sundays on the Plaza
Sonoma Plaza, 453 First Street East, Sonoma (Sonoma County)
Wed.,
Aug. 28 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm
Millbrae Transit Station
200 North Rollins Road, Millbrae (San Mateo County)
Thursday,
Aug. 29 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm (to be confirmed)
Downtown San Rafael Summer Market
Fourth Street between A and Lootens Streets, San Rafael (Marin County)
Saturday,
Aug. 31 11 am to 3 pm
Dog Days of Summer
The Crossing at East Cut, 250 Main Street, San Francisco (San Francisco Co.)
Saturday,
Aug. 31 2 pm to 6 pm (to be confirmed)
Downtown Shakedown
Main Street and Merchant Street, Vacaville (Solano County)
Sunday, Sept. 1 9 am to 1 pm
Mountain View Farmers' Market
Caltrain Station, 600 W. Evelyn Ave., Mountain View (Santa Clara County)
Tuesday, Sept. 3 3 pm to 6 pm
Soscol Gateway Transit Center
625 Burnell Street, Napa (Napa County)
Wednesday, Sept. 4 2 pm to 6 pm
Balboa Park BART Station
425 Geneva Avenue, San Francisco (San Francisco Co.)
Saturday, Sept. 7 9 am to 1 pm (to be confirmed)
Coastside Farmers' Market
225 California State Highway 1, Half Moon Bay (San Mateo County)
Sunday, Sept. 8 10 am to 2 pm
Viva Calle SJ
Booth location TBA, San José (Santa Clara County)
