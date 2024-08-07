Unforgettable Action Takes Abu Dhabi At UFC FIGHT NIGHT

(MENAFN- Mid-East) NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. NURMAGOMEDOV with wins for Umar Nurmagomedov, Shara Magomedov, Michael Chiesa and more.

Abu Dhabi, August, 2024: UFC® marked its first triumphant return to Yas Island of the year at Etihad Arena as UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs NURMAGOMEDOV delivered a pulse-pounding night of action in the heart of the UAE.

Fans of the eagerly awaited the much-anticipated return of UFC to the capital, as they enjoyed a series of events and activities leading up to Saturday's fight night spectacular. From cheers at Yas Mall for the open workouts to roars of support at the fight night event, fans were treated to nonstop MMA action – including the return of the UAE's very own UFC fighter Mohammad Yahya.

The evening's main event saw the highly anticipated clash between Cory Sandhagen and the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. Undaunted by ahead of his fight, Nurmagomedov spoke on his perspective, saying:“We just train and prepare for our fight and try to win every single fight.”

And won the fight he did. In a display of his signature skill and determination, Nurmagomedov emerged victorious with a unanimous decision win after a grueling five-round battle – cementing Nurmagomedov unbeaten winning streak and solidifying his position as one of the most formidable contenders in the bantamweight division.

The arena was packed with thousands of fans witnessing a night of memorable performances including Shara Magomedov, a fan favorite in the region, who secured a unanimous decision victory over skilled contender Michal Oleksiejczuk in the co-main event. Prior to his bout, Shara's confidence was on full display saying“I'm going to win. I'm ready to go and show an interesting fight.”

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo made a successful bantamweight debut with a unanimous decision win over Marlon“Chito” Vera. Figueiredo's striking and grappling were on full display, proving his potential as one to watch in the new weight class.

The lightweight bout between Michael Chiesa and Tony Ferguson was another highlight of the night. Chiesa discussed his anticipation for taking on Ferguson,“It's like there's unfinished business. It's a fight that makes sense, and I'm the perfect dance partner for him.”

Chiesa secured a victory via submission, showcasing his exceptional grappling skills in the second round. This win marks a significant achievement for Chiesa in his storied MMA career.

In the women's strawweight division, Mackenzie Dern made her excited return to Abu Dhabi, which witnessed her significant career milestones, she said:“It's so good to be here; Abu Dhabi has a special place in my heart. I was here 8 or 9 years ago, got my first titles here, been here more than 12 times, I really love it.”

Abu Dhabi saw another career leap forward for Dern as once again as she demonstrated her elite skills with a decisive win over Loopy Godinez earning a unanimous decision victory with her trademark Jiujitsu-style striking and grappling.

The prelims featured several standout performances, including Azamat Murzakanov's knockout win over Alonzo Menifield. Kaue Fernandes earned a TKO victory over Mohammad Yahya, while Shamil Gaziev secured a unanimous decision win against Don'Tale Mayes. Guram Kutateladze impressed with a unanimous decision victory over Jordan Vucenic, and Sam Hughes beat out Viktoriia Dudakova via split decision. Jai Herbert defeated Rolando Bedoya with a unanimous decision, and Sedriques Dumas rounded out the prelims with a unanimous decision win over Denis Tiuliulin.

Fight Results:

Main Card:

– Umar Nurmagomedov def. Cory Sandhagen via unanimous decision

– Shara Magomedov def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision

– Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marlon Vera via unanimous decision

– Michael Chiesa def. Tony Ferguson via submission

– Mackenzie Dern def. Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision

– Joel Alvarez def. Elves Brener via TKO

Prelims:

– Azamat Murzakanov def. Alonzo Menifield via TKO

– Kaue Fernandes def. Mohammad Yahya via TKO

– Shamil Gaziev def. Don'Tale Mayes via unanimous decision

– Guram Kutateladze def. Jordan Vucenic via unanimous decision

– Sam Hughes def. Viktoriia Dudakova via split decision

– Jai Herbert def. Rolando Bedoya via unanimous decision

– Sedriques Dumas def. Denis Tiuliulin via unanimous decision

UFC is set to return to the UAE capital a second time this year on October 26 for UFC® 308: TOPURIA vs HOLLOWAY, for a clash of the featherweight greats as Ilia Topuria takes on Max Holloway with tickets available now via etihadarena.