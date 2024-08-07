J&K Bank Launches New Digital Offerings

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Taking one more step in its digital transformation journey towards enhancing customer experience and streamlining services, J&K Wednesday launched new digital offerings including two loan products and a self-audit tool for its staff.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash unveiled the digital journey for and Two-Wheeler Finance besides Self Audit Solution for staff today in the presence of Bank's Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers, DGMs, and other senior officers here at the corporate headquarters. Divisional Heads from Jammu, Kashmir, and the rest of India also joined the ceremony via video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO of J&K Bank said,“I am happy that we are moving ahead in our digital journey exactly the way we envisaged. The journey has started to bear fruits in the form of Bank's continued progression on many fronts.”

“The introduction of digital journey for credit card and two-wheeler loan will surely enhance the customer experience while making processes easier and convenient. These digital products represent our commitment to aligning with changing customer expectations. Through this digital transformation journey, we will continue to provide our customers with innovative, secure and efficient financial solutions. And we have many more digital products lined up for our valuable customers in the months to come”, he added.

He further said,“And with a tool like Self-Audit Solution for our staff, I am sure there will be prompt audit, accountability and monitoring to further improve the organizational efficiency.”

General Manger (Supervision & Control) Shareesh Sharma outlined various features of the Self-Audit Tool, which he said will enhance data integrity, real time monitoring and early detection of irregularities.“Its key features include increased compliance, tailoring audit procedures to meet specific requirements while reducing risks and optimizing costs through efficient audit practices”, he said.

Earlier, DGM (BPR) Mohammad Muzaffar Wani gave a detailed power-point presentation of Bank's digital journey during the last two years and highlighted all the products that the Bank has designed for enhancing the customer-convenience and service-efficiency. He also spoke about the Bank's future plans to further boost its digital journey.

Notably, customer can apply now for credit card from anywhere and his/her eligibility will be evaluated real-time and once all the processes are completed credit card will be delivered at his/her given address. Similarly, for two-wheeler finance, a customer can apply online anywhere, anytime and get a sanction letter to avail the loan as per the eligibility.