Introducing 'Wellness From Within': A Comprehensive New Therapy Program

- Dr. Jada Moore Ruffin, MD, FAAFP, ABOM-BC, CEO & Founder of REALATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- REAL and Wellness Center is proud to announce the launch of "Wellness from Within ," a groundbreaking suite of therapy services designed to promote holistic well-being and support individuals on their journey to mental, emotional, and physical health.Wellness from Within offers a diverse range of therapeutic services, including individual therapy, mindfulness programs, and holistic approaches that integrate the body, mind, and spirit. This comprehensive program is tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, providing personalized care to help them achieve balance and fulfillment in their lives.Key Features of Wellness from Within:● Innovative Bio-Psycho-Social therapy for the whole mind and body● Integrates mental health therapy, weight loss and wellness programs for high achievingclients● Personalized plans specific to each client's wellness needs"We are excited to offer Wellness from Within as part of our commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate holistic approach to health care," said Dr. Jada Moore Ruffin, MD,FAAFP, ABOM-BC, CEO & Founder of REAL. "Our goal is to help individuals harness their inner strengths and achieve their wellness goals through a supportive and nurturing environment."The program is led by Jenay Hicks, MS, LPC, NCC, nationally certified counselor, licensed holistic person-centered therapist, and trauma-informed care provider. Whether dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma, or seeking overall wellness improvement, clients will find the care and support they need in Jenay's care.“I have one goal, to offer compassionate, trauma-informed, research-based support, providing an alternative pathway to holistic care and freedom. My dedication to transformative care is unwavering, and I am deeply committed to enhancing the wellness initiatives introduced by the incredible team at Real Wellness. This commitment ensures that we are always putting our clients first, helping them reconnect to their bodies, nourishing their whole selves, and embracing life with curiosity and compassion. I am on this journey with you and am truly honored to be here.”Join Us for the Launch Event: To celebrate the launch of Wellness from Within, REAL will host a virtual meet and greet event on August 13, 2024 at 7pm via Dr. Jada's YouTube page. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the program, meet Jenay and Dr. Jada, and ask questions.For more information about Wellness from Within, please visit startwithreal/holistic-therapy.About REAL Weight Loss & Wellness Center:Award-winning REAL Weight Loss + Wellness Center in Atlanta, Georgia, was originally founded in 2015 by Dr. Jada Moore-Ruffin to provide a holistic approach to health care. Today, our center's primary focus has evolved into addressing the silent, yet devastating, epidemic of obesity that affects nearly 50% of adults in the U.S. We've helped our clients lose over 200,000 pounds.

