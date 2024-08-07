New 'SME Customs Warehouse' Opens At Baku SME House
Nazrin Abdul
To enhance support for SMEs in the import sector, a new "SME
Customs Warehouse" has been established at the "Baku SME House,"
Azernews reports citing the Small and Medium
Business Development Agency (SMBDA).
The warehouse was created through a collaborative effort between
the State customs Committee (SCC) and the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency (KOBIA). This initiative aims to streamline the
customs clearance process and accelerate operations for SMEs.
Shahin Bagirov, Chairman of the SCC, and Orkhan Mammadov,
Chairman of SMBDA, recently visited the facility to observe its
operations. Bagirov met with customs officials, logistics
companies, and import-export entrepreneurs, discussing relevant
issues and ideas. Additionally, the Customs Committee management
reviewed the service windows of the SCC located within the
International Trade, Development, and Logistics Zone at the "Baku
SME House."
The SME Customs Warehouse, covering 1,350 square meters, is
designed to facilitate the storage and customs clearance of
small-volume goods for SMEs. It provides services for goods
arriving via the Baku General Customs Office and Airport.
The International Trade, Development, and Logistics Zone at
"Baku SME House" offers a comprehensive range of services,
including customs support and logistics solutions, all from a
single location. This integration helps import-export entrepreneurs
save time and reduce transaction costs.
