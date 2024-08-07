New 'SME Customs Warehouse' Opens At Baku SME House

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

To enhance support for SMEs in the sector, a new "SME Customs Warehouse" has been established at the "Baku SME House," Azernews reports citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

The warehouse was created through a collaborative effort between the State Committee (SCC) and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA). This initiative aims to streamline the customs clearance process and accelerate operations for SMEs.

Shahin Bagirov, Chairman of the SCC, and Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of SMBDA, recently visited the facility to observe its operations. Bagirov met with customs officials, logistics companies, and import-export entrepreneurs, discussing relevant issues and ideas. Additionally, the Customs Committee management reviewed the service windows of the SCC located within the International Trade, Development, and Logistics Zone at the "Baku SME House."

The SME Customs Warehouse, covering 1,350 square meters, is designed to facilitate the storage and customs clearance of small-volume goods for SMEs. It provides services for goods arriving via the Baku General Customs Office and Airport.

The International Trade, Development, and Logistics Zone at "Baku SME House" offers a comprehensive range of services, including customs support and logistics solutions, all from a single location. This integration helps import-export entrepreneurs save time and reduce transaction costs.