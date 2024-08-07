Russian Forces Did Not Enter Toretsk, All Attacks Repelled Donetsk Region Governor
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces did not enter the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region, and all enemy attacks were repelled.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy did not enter the city of Toretsk, he is not there. During the day, the occupier made 14 attempts to storm the city of Toretsk, as well as the villages of Niu-York and Pivnichne. Thanks to our defenders, all enemy attacks were repelled," he said.
He noted that about 3,000 people remain in Toretsk and they "are leaving very, very slowly."
"Two weeks ago there were 5,500 people there. The White Angels police units evacuate people every day, risking their own lives to help our people," Filashkin added.
