Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (August 8-10)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Whether you enjoy shopping, exploring new cultures, or watching live shows, Qatar has something for everyone.

Qatar Summer Trade Fair

Until August 11, 2024

10am to 10pm (Friday: 3pm to 10pm)

Doha and Center

Don't miss your last chance to visit the Qatar Summer Trade Fair, where you can shop from a wide variety of products from 15 different countries. The fair has something for everyone, including abayas, clothes, perfumes, accessories, food, home decorative items, shoes, and more.

Al Warsha Workshop Studio and Gifts

Until August 11, 2024

Old Doha Port

Warsha Workshop Studio and Gifts by Fatma offers a chance for artists to unleash their creativity and showcase their art in a place full of artistic inspiration at the Old Doha Port. The studio features a series of workshops where participants can explore activities like painting on canvas, gift wrapping, candle making, and tote bag painting.

Get your tickets from here .

Cartooning for Critical Thinkers

August 8, 2024: 4pm to 6pm

August 10, 2024: 11am to 2pm

Manara Studio

Take your cartooning skills to the next level with a workshop led by renowned satirical cartoonist Khalid Albaih. Participants will learn the fundamental techniques of political cartooning and discover how a single cartoon can inspire various forms of expression, from installations and written pieces to films and immersive experiences.

Free of charge, registration is required. Save your slot by registering here.

Summer Fun Fair



August 9, 2024

6;45pm to 8:30pm

Tawar Mall

It's fun time for the whole family! The Summer Fun Fair offers various activities and shows that suit every family member, including juggler shows, comedy clown performances, fun games, and a gorilla mascot to add joy to your weekend.

Entry is free, don't miss out!

In the Footsteps of Ara Güler: Exploring the Photographer's Legacy

Until November 9, 2024

Museum of Islamic Art

Immerse in the captivating storytelling of globally acclaimed photographer Ara Güler, renowned for his portrayal of 1950s Turkey. This exhibition, a special collaboration between the Ara Güler Museum in Istanbul and Qatar Museums, offers a unique glimpse into Güler's life and work. It features his portraits of notable figures and iconic pieces from the Ara Güler Archives and Research Center, as well as the Qatar Museums' General Collection.

Visit to explore the legacy of Ara Güler and his powerful visual narratives that capture the essence of Turkey's rich history and culture.

Msheireb Galleria

Until August 31, 2024

4pm to 10pm

Msheireb Downtown Doha

Whether you're seeking family entertainment or a cool retreat from the heat, Msheireb Galleria offers a diverse atmosphere for all.

The new Splash Zone on the Roof terrace features four water inflatables suitable for all ages, complemented by ice cream and retail outlets.

Visitors can also enjoy activities across Msheireb, including The Skillfest Zone, The Play Zone, The Food Zone, Treasure Hunt Zone, The Arcade Zone, and The Splash Zone.

NMoQ Gamification Summer Camp

August 11, 12 and 14

10am to 12pm

National Museum of Qatar

In this workshop, participants aged 15 to 18 will learn how to create a game using BuildBox during the 3-day sessions.

They will create characters using coding and use different assets and animations to make the game more realistic and interactive.

The workshop is organized by The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in collaboration with Qatar Museums.

Registration is required to attend. Click here to register.

Family Day: Science

August 10, 2024

3pm to 5pm

MIA Atrium

Discover the wonders of science with your loved ones!

The Family Day: Science event at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) invites families to learn and discuss various scientific topics.

Experience a day filled with educational activities and engaging discussions designed for all ages.