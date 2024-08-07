(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug. 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Lutheran Home is hosting a complimentary“Best Friends Guide to Dementia” educational series starting this month. The healthcare campus is part of non-profit Lutheran Life Communities and provides the most comprehensive constellation of memory support services, options and resources in Arlington Heights. The“Best Friend's Guide to Dementia” will be held as both an in-person session and a webinar and is designed to help anyone live as successfully as possible (or support a loved one) on their journey. A complimentary with the same title is available for download.







Image caption: Lutheran Home's“Best Friend's Guide to Dementia” Series Kicks Off in August.

“The series is designed to feel approachable and honest while delivering helpful information about memory loss,” said Joelle Patterson, Lutheran Home Senior Resident Life Director and Certified Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Trainer.“We are also excited to share information about the new MyTapestry Garden neighborhood, which was recently added as an extension of our current memory support services providing light support for people with cognitive changes.”

As part of being a non-profit organization, Lutheran Home is able to invest profits back into our program, which is why it can offer the most comprehensive memory care support system in Arlington Heights, with solutions for everyone starting with Cherished Place Adult Day Club to support caregivers with drop off (or pick up) day services; assisted living that's appropriate for mild cognitive conditions and all the way through skilled nursing that specializes in dementia. Our peer-based approach to memory care residential services honors the dignity and individuality of each person who is on this journey.

“My Best Friend's Guide to Dementia” Series

To answer many questions and help families navigate the complexities of dementia care, Lutheran Home is hosting two informative events in August.

Best Friend's Guide to Dementia Seminar & MyTapestry Open House on Thursday, August 22, at 5:30 p.m.

With the overwhelming amount of information online about dementia and Alzheimer's, wouldn't it be nice to get the perspective of a trusted friend? The“Best Friend's Guide to Dementia” seminar is designed to feel approachable and honest while delivering helpful information about memory loss. Wine, cheese and refreshments will be served. RSVPs are required.

Best Friend's Guide to Dementia Webinar on Thursday, August 29, at 5:30 p.m.

For those unable to attend in person, this webinar will deliver the same valuable insights and practical advice in a convenient online format.

“Lutheran Home is a great option for couples when one spouse needs memory care and the other needs assisted living,” added Patterson.

For more information, to RSVP and to download the free eBook, visit: . You can also RSVP by calling Lutheran Home at (224) 295-6113.







Image caption: To download the complimentary eBook, visit HelloLutheranHome.

About Lutheran Home:

Lutheran Home is a non-profit organization that supports Arlington Heights with a full spectrum of care and services. They offer assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, skilled rehabilitation, an Adult Day Club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services and Shepherd's Flock Child Care and Preschool. They invest in a full, robust continuum of care that can address early dementia and mild cognitive impairment with stage-form care supportive services and residential solutions like MyTapestry memory support. A variety of residential options are offered with upscale apartment homes and private suites along with tailored support, social and education opportunities, fitness classes and dining designed to help maintain cognitive abilities. It's Grace-Filled living.

About Lutheran Life Communities:

Lutheran Life Communities is a faith-based, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded over 130 years ago. Modernized to meet the needs of today's older adults, it serves more than 1,100 people in its three Life Plan Communities (also known as Continuing Care Retirement Communities or CCRCs). Each campus showcases a distinctive character, but they are united under one mission: empowering vibrant, Grace-Filled living across all generations. Its Life Plan locations include Luther Oaks in Bloomington, Pleasant View in Ottawa and Wittenberg Village in Crown Point. They also operate a multigenerational Lutheran Home health services community in Arlington Heights, featuring Shepherd's Flock Child Care Center and Cherished Place Adult Day Club.

News Source: Lutheran Life Communities